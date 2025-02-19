Home / Photography / Underwater Photography

Up-And-Coming Ocean Photographer Shares Her Passion for Marine Life [Interview]

By Jessica Stewart on February 19, 2025

Jumping ray by Kyla McClay

Up-and-coming ocean photographer Kyla McClay grew up with a love for the water. Hailing from Palos Verdes, her life was spent by the sea and now she's making a name for herself with her stunning photography.

Still in her early twenties, McClay has been awarded for her photography since she was just a teenager. When she was only 17 years old, she came in third place for Young Photographer of the Year in the prestigious Ocean Photographer of the Year contest. Since that time, she's continued to travel extensively in pursuit of her passion.

Whether she’s exploring her backyard on Catalina Island or swimming with sharks in the Maldives, McClay is clearly a young, ambitious creative ready to push herself. This also shows in her work photographing free diving competitions, where she's able to document the athleticism, beauty, and grace of the participants.

We had the opportunity to catch up with McClay and gain more insight into her life as an emerging ocean photographer. Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview and stay updated on her adventures by following her on TikTok and Instagram.

Sharks by Kyla McClay

Where does your love of the ocean stem from?

The ocean has always felt like my home. Ever since I was little, I was drawn to it, whether it was watching Finding Nemo on repeat, collecting shells on the beach, or spending every possible moment in the water. I grew up by the ocean, so it naturally became a huge part of my life. I was always sailing, snorkeling, or just exploring the shoreline. Over time, that fascination turned into something more. I wanted to understand and protect the world beneath the surface.

Dolphin by Kyla McClay

When did photography become a part of your life?

I’ve always been artsy. My dad is a passionate fisherman, and my mom is an artist and graphic designer, so it makes sense that my love for the ocean and creativity merged into photography. I was always taking pictures, whether it was on my iPod or whatever camera I could get my hands on, but it wasn’t until my freshman year of high school, when I took a photography elective, that I really started learning the technical side of it.

My senior year I was finally able to buy my first underwater housing after saving up for years working as a sailing coach. I could finally document marine life the way I had always dreamed of. Seeing marine life from above was one thing, but being able to photograph their world from underwater was a whole new experience. That was when I knew this was what I wanted to do.

Whale by Kyla McClay

Octopus underwater by Kyla McClay

What is the most inspiring part of underwater photography?

The ocean is unpredictable. No two moments are ever the same, and you never really know what you’re going to get. Some days, the water is crystal clear and calm, while other days, it’s rough, murky, and empty. Wildlife interactions are entirely on their terms, which makes it so rewarding. The ocean is full of life and emotion, and I want my photos to help people feel connected to it. The more people care, the more they will want to protect it.

School of rays by Kyla McClay

@kylamclayDream come true✨♬ Let time pass – Melia

Any memorable moment taking pictures underwater you’d like to share?

I have so many, but one of my recent favorite moments was my first time swimming with thousands of mobula rays. I had always dreamed of seeing them in person, and when it finally happened, it was even more surreal than I imagined. They moved together in perfect harmony, gliding effortlessly through the water before launching themselves into the air. It felt like something out of a dream.

Shark by Kyla McClay

Rays underwater by Kyla McClay

What are your favorite animals to photograph and why?

Lately, I’ve been especially drawn to rays. They are such diverse and fascinating creatures. Some are incredibly intelligent and interactive, while others are shy and mysterious. There’s something so peaceful about the way they move, almost like they’re flying through the water.

Shark by Kyla McClay

Kyla McClay Underwater Photography

What is your gear setup?

I shoot with a Canon 5D Mark IV in a Nauticam housing for all of my underwater shots.

What do you hope that people take away from your images?

I hope my photos make people stop and feel something. The ocean isn’t just a vast, empty space. It’s full of life, personality, and emotion. Every creature has its own story, and I want my work to capture that. I also want my images to inspire appreciation and respect for the ocean.

You don’t have to be a diver or marine biologist to care about it. Everything is connected, and what happens in the ocean affects all of us. If my photos can help someone see marine life in a new way or make them more conscious of how their actions impact the ocean, that means everything to me.

School of dolphins underwater by Kyla McClay

Whale by Kyla McClay

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m just taking things one step at a time. I don’t have a set plan, but I’m open to every opportunity that comes my way. I would definitely love to do more meaningful conservation work and continue pushing myself as a photographer.

I’ve been really inspired by SeaLegacy’s work and how they use powerful imagery to drive ocean conservation efforts. That’s definitely something I hope to work toward—using my photography not just to showcase the beauty of the ocean but to inspire real action in protecting it.

I’m also in the process of setting up a print store, which I’m really excited about. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I hope it will be another way to share my art.

For now, I’m focused on growing, learning, and continuing to chase my dreams in the water.

Kyla McClay: Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kyla McClay.

Related Articles:

Illuminating Underwater Photos Highlight the Gentle Beauty of Giant Whales

Photographer Reveals the Crystal Clear Waters of Mexico’s Underwater Caves

Stunning Underwater Portraits of Rare and Endangered Marine Life in the Azores

Stunning Submerged Photography Offers New Artistic Perspective on Life Underwater

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ethereal Paintings of Women Explore What It Means To Be Human and Connected to Nature [Interview]
Art Gallery Curator Reflects on 20 Years of Displaying Art for Everyone at Thinkspace Projects [Interview]
Young Photographer Explores the Individual Stories of Queer Communities in New York City [Interview]
Chiharu Shiota Shares the Message Behind Her Immersive Thread Installations [Interview]
Photographer Breaks Yet Another Guinness World Record for the Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot
Self-Taught Artist Masterfully Spray Paints Large-Scale Hyperrealistic Portraits [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mural Artist Shane Grammer Opens up About What It Means To Create Public Art [Interview]
Colorful Asymmetrical Rugs Capture the Beauty of Arizona’s Unique Topography [Interview]
Award-Winning Pet Photographer Now Teaches Others the Tricks of the Trade [Interview]
Embroidery Artist’s New Book Shines Light on the Art of Slow Stitching [Interview]
Artist Explores Our Relationship With Nature Through Brightly Colored Mixed Media Paintings [Interview]
Artist Paints Traditional Portraits With a Distorted Twist Reflecting the Disruption of Art [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.