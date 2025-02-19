Up-and-coming ocean photographer Kyla McClay grew up with a love for the water. Hailing from Palos Verdes, her life was spent by the sea and now she's making a name for herself with her stunning photography.

Still in her early twenties, McClay has been awarded for her photography since she was just a teenager. When she was only 17 years old, she came in third place for Young Photographer of the Year in the prestigious Ocean Photographer of the Year contest. Since that time, she's continued to travel extensively in pursuit of her passion.

Whether she’s exploring her backyard on Catalina Island or swimming with sharks in the Maldives, McClay is clearly a young, ambitious creative ready to push herself. This also shows in her work photographing free diving competitions, where she's able to document the athleticism, beauty, and grace of the participants.

We had the opportunity to catch up with McClay and gain more insight into her life as an emerging ocean photographer. Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview and stay updated on her adventures by following her on TikTok and Instagram.

Where does your love of the ocean stem from?

The ocean has always felt like my home. Ever since I was little, I was drawn to it, whether it was watching Finding Nemo on repeat, collecting shells on the beach, or spending every possible moment in the water. I grew up by the ocean, so it naturally became a huge part of my life. I was always sailing, snorkeling, or just exploring the shoreline. Over time, that fascination turned into something more. I wanted to understand and protect the world beneath the surface.

When did photography become a part of your life?

I’ve always been artsy. My dad is a passionate fisherman, and my mom is an artist and graphic designer, so it makes sense that my love for the ocean and creativity merged into photography. I was always taking pictures, whether it was on my iPod or whatever camera I could get my hands on, but it wasn’t until my freshman year of high school, when I took a photography elective, that I really started learning the technical side of it.

My senior year I was finally able to buy my first underwater housing after saving up for years working as a sailing coach. I could finally document marine life the way I had always dreamed of. Seeing marine life from above was one thing, but being able to photograph their world from underwater was a whole new experience. That was when I knew this was what I wanted to do.

What is the most inspiring part of underwater photography?

The ocean is unpredictable. No two moments are ever the same, and you never really know what you’re going to get. Some days, the water is crystal clear and calm, while other days, it’s rough, murky, and empty. Wildlife interactions are entirely on their terms, which makes it so rewarding. The ocean is full of life and emotion, and I want my photos to help people feel connected to it. The more people care, the more they will want to protect it.

Any memorable moment taking pictures underwater you’d like to share?

I have so many, but one of my recent favorite moments was my first time swimming with thousands of mobula rays. I had always dreamed of seeing them in person, and when it finally happened, it was even more surreal than I imagined. They moved together in perfect harmony, gliding effortlessly through the water before launching themselves into the air. It felt like something out of a dream.

What are your favorite animals to photograph and why?

Lately, I’ve been especially drawn to rays. They are such diverse and fascinating creatures. Some are incredibly intelligent and interactive, while others are shy and mysterious. There’s something so peaceful about the way they move, almost like they’re flying through the water.

What is your gear setup?

I shoot with a Canon 5D Mark IV in a Nauticam housing for all of my underwater shots.

What do you hope that people take away from your images?

I hope my photos make people stop and feel something. The ocean isn’t just a vast, empty space. It’s full of life, personality, and emotion. Every creature has its own story, and I want my work to capture that. I also want my images to inspire appreciation and respect for the ocean.

You don’t have to be a diver or marine biologist to care about it. Everything is connected, and what happens in the ocean affects all of us. If my photos can help someone see marine life in a new way or make them more conscious of how their actions impact the ocean, that means everything to me.

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m just taking things one step at a time. I don’t have a set plan, but I’m open to every opportunity that comes my way. I would definitely love to do more meaningful conservation work and continue pushing myself as a photographer.

I’ve been really inspired by SeaLegacy’s work and how they use powerful imagery to drive ocean conservation efforts. That’s definitely something I hope to work toward—using my photography not just to showcase the beauty of the ocean but to inspire real action in protecting it.

I’m also in the process of setting up a print store, which I’m really excited about. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I hope it will be another way to share my art.

For now, I’m focused on growing, learning, and continuing to chase my dreams in the water.

