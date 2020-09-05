Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

Home / Design / Creative Products

By Margherita Cole on September 5, 2020
Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store

While Labor Day weekend often signifies the end of summer, it also marks the beginning of the shopping season. Get ahead on your holiday gift list when you visit My Modern Met Store during our special Labor Day sale. By using the code SEEYASUMMER15 at checkout, you can get 15% off your entire order of unique gifts from September 5 to September 7 at 11:59 PM PDT.

You never know when you'll need an extra hand to help you carry your belongings. Each of LOQI's reusable tote bags includes a vibrant print inspired by original artistic masterpieces, like the Woman's Haori with Cranes bag. Simply unfurl the tote from its portable pouch and the water-resistant bag is ready to assist you in all of your grocery and convenience excursions. Or, wear it as a purse for an easy bohemian aesthetic that is sure to receive compliments.

Looking to accessorize? The RGB & CMYK Double-Sided Pendant solves the age-old annoyance of correcting a flipped charm. Based on the popular RGB & CMYK Earrings, this interchangeable pendant includes a design featuring each color system. One side has RGB—which stands for red, green, and blue, which is used exclusively in digital design. On the other side of the pendant is CMYK—signifying cyan, magenta, yellow, and key (black) for print. Adorn this chromatic necklace to show off your color design knowledge, or wrap the original glass vial packaging for a perfect small gift.

Visit My Modern Met Store to see our entire selection of creative products. When you're ready to check out, use the code SEEYASUMMER15 to save 15% on your entire order through September 7. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

Woman's Haori with Cranes Tote Bag

LOQI Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Avian Friends 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Bird Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison | $17.50

 

Wolf Embroidery Kit

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

 

Adjustable Three-Piece Crane Ring

Crane Ring

May Lou | $107

 

RGB & CMYK Double-Sided Pendant

 

Multicolor Pencils: Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

 

Bird on a Cherry Blossom Branch Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Rainbow Joes Figurines by Brogamats

Brogamats | $25

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
