Landscape Photography Awards Winners Highlight the Beauty of the UK

By Jessica Stewart on October 27, 2020
Waves Crashing Against a Lighthouse

“Drama at the Lighthouse” by Aleks Gjika. Your View Winner

For 13 years, the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition has put the call out for photographers to celebrate the landscape of the United Kingdom. This year, tens of thousands of entries celebrated the beauty of the British landscape, but only a select few took home a victory in the highly competitive photo contest.

Photographer Chris Frost won the title of Adult Landscape Photographer of the Year, and the £10,000 ($13,000) prize, for his 2018 image of a wooded area in Dorset. “This was the third visit to the area in a matter of days,” he shares. “On the previous days, both devoid of morning mists, the light had been harsh and unappealing but the third day delivered stunning conditions with mist swirling through the trees. The low shooting position allowed more emphasis to be placed on the wild garlic and pathway.”

In the youth division, it was Joshua Elphick who took home top prize for his haunting black and white photograph of a sheep. Looking out from behind fencing, it's left to our imagination to figure out what this farm animal is thinking. Elphick spotted the sheep while on a walk with his sister and hopes that it will encourage people to look at the animals we see daily in a new way.

Beyond the top awards, there's plenty to look at across all categories, which include special partnerships with Network Rail and The Sunday Times. From historic British monuments to classic views of the countryside, each category is rich in imagery that gives a new appreciation for the UK's glorious landscape.

Check out some of our favorite winners and finalists below. If you like what you see, you can pick up the 2020 Landscape Photographer of the Year coffee table book, which highlights the awarded photographs. And, if you are in the UK, Network Rail is sponsoring a traveling exhibition of the winning images. It will start at London Bridge on November 20, 2020, where it will stay for three months. Later tour dates will be announced on the competition's website.

The annual Landscape Photographer of the Year contest spotlights the beauty of the UK's landscape.

Wild garlic in Woolland Woods

“Woolland Woods” by Chris Frost. Adult Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Sheep Looking Through a Fence

“Counting Sheep” by Joshua Elphick. Young Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Rainbow Over Sand Dunes

“Window of Opportunity” by Nigel Morton. Classic View Commended.

Waves Crashing Into Cement Barriers

“Buoy Teases Wave” by Jim Wolfe. Your View Commended.

Starlings at Sunset

“West Pier Starlings” by Adrian Mills. Your View Commended.

British Landscape at Night

“Protector” by Alyn Wallace. Landscapes at Night Winner.

Kilchurn Castle

“Kilchurn Castle” by Gavin Crozier. Historic Britain Commended.

Black and White Image of a Lone Tree

“Fantasy” by Neil Burnell. Black and White Winner.

Wind Turbines Emerging from Fog

“When the Fog Parted” by Graham Eaton. Changing Landscapes Winner.

Wallace Monument

“Wallace Monument” by Graham Mackay. Historic Britain Winner.

Seven Sisters Cliffs

“Seven Sisters Cliffs” by Miguel Pilgrim. Classic View Runner Up.

Black and White Photo of a Mountain the UK Highlands

“Lone Mountain” by Nicola Fea. Black and White Commended.

Roman Road

“Roman Road” by Leigh Dorey. Classic View Winner.

Trees in the Forest

“Pillars” by Neil Burnell. Classic View Commended.

Railway Employee Next to Train

“The Goods Shed” by Gary Collyer. Black and White Commended.

Steel Bridge at Sunset with Boats Crossing

“Criss Crossing” by David Queenan. Lines in the Landscape Commended.

Train Passing Over Ribblehead Viaduct

“Ribblehead” by Brian Nunn. Lines in the Landscape Winner.

Night Traffic Going Through Town

“Light Pass” by Wesley Chambers. Landscapes at Night Commended.

Street Art in Glasgow

“Got You” by George Robertson. Urban Life Winner.

Landscape Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.