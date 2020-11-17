Are you fascinated by historical architecture like The Colosseum? Built during the time of Roman Empire, the ancient amphitheater was the largest of its time and held up to 80,000 spectators. The monumental landmark is the inspiration behind LEGO‘s latest and largest set to date. The 9,036-piece set captures the incredible details of the architectural marvel, including the outer columns and surviving archways.

Scheduled to launch on Black Friday (November 27), The Colosseum LEGO build takes the title of the largest set from the 7,541-piece Millennium Falcon Star Wars kit. The impressive 3-story LEGO arena measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 20.5 in. (52 cm) wide, and 23.5 in. (59 cm) deep. It features columns of the Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian orders, plus an attic decorated with Corinthian pilasters. Every detail can be admired from all angles thanks to the model’s free-standing oval display base. The set even comes with a coffee table-style book of building instructions with inspiring design and history facts.

See photos of the Colosseum LEGO set below and find a full list of features here.

This new LEGO set captures the incredible architectural details of the Roman Colosseum.

With 9,036 pieces, it's the largest LEGO set to date.

It features columns of the Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian orders which can be admired from all angles.

