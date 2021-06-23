Smart Helmet Designed With Style and Safety for Hi-Tech Cyclists

Want to ride longer, further, safer, and in comfort? Cars aren’t the only means of transportation that can offer all the bells and whistles of comfort, design, and safety. LIVALL is also committed to impacting change by making cycling smarter and safer. With the EVO21, LIVALL is taking cyclists to new levels of safety, beyond the traditional bike bell and helmet. The feathery 350g EVO21 offers premium protection without weighing a cyclist down. A traditional helmet only protects you in case of a crash. Today, cyclists can have a smarter helmet with active protection to help prevent an accident before it even happens.

Three dynamic light effects will make you noticeable on any street, improving safety while helping you ride in style. Wide-angle front lights and super-bright 270° rear lights are integrated into the helmet, maximizing visibility even at long ranges, while smart LEDs signal to drivers if you will stop, turn, or ride on through. This smart helmet has sensors to detect when you are slowing down or coming to a stop, and it automatically turns on the brake warning light on the back of the helmet. The EVO21’s turn signals operate the same way a car or motorcycle does, with super bright LEDs that signal your turn to drivers at the press of a button. With hands on the handle, a remote on the handlebar communicates wirelessly with the EVO’s smart LED. You can keep your eyes on the road, instead of worrying about what's behind you.

Safety is only one press away with EVO’s patented fall detection and SOS technology. In the event that there is an accident, just press the button on your handlebar remote and it sends a text message alert to your emergency contact with your exact GPS location. The fall detection and SOS technology can detect falls anywhere above 1.5 meters (almost 5 feet), and triggers an SOS alert text message to your emergency contact within 90 seconds of a fall. You don’t have to worry about false alarms. If you are not injured, or simply dropped your helmet, you can cancel the alert within the 90–second window.

You can get the most out of your ride with the LIVALL Riding App. Customize everything from light settings, turn signals, battery reports, and daily cycling records. The App also links up to LIVALL’s community of like-minded riders. So next time you see a beautiful sunrise on your morning ride, you can easily share it with your friends. Power your smart helmet on once to start your ride, and after that the EVO21 will take over, turning on within four seconds each time it touches your head and then powering down once you take it off. A single charge will give you 10 hours of battery life. That’s about a week’s worth of commuting for the average cyclist!

The EVO21 is also IPX5 waterproof, so the LED lighting system and remote will run smoothly in any weather, rain or shine. Multiple vents across the helmet channel air to improve aerodynamics and keep you cooler, for longer. Cycling to work doesn’t have to mean showing up with sweaty helmet head. You can feel good, look good, and keep pedaling. EVO21 offers the ultimate peace of mind and enables riders to focus solely on enjoying the journey.

You can pre-order your LIVALL EVO21 now—it will be available October 2021. The cycle helmet comes in four stylish colors; white, black, mint, and purple.

The LIVALL is committed to impacting change by making cycling smarter and safer, and taking cyclists even further.

LIVALL: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via LIVALL.

