Beautiful Garden of “Transparent” Flowers Bloom in a Japanese Temple

By Samantha Pires on March 10, 2021
The whimsical new flowers in Kyoto’s Sennyuji Temple may appear different from those found in a traditional garden. LUCENT by Takahiro Matsuo has designed a delicate garden of seemingly sparkling flowers floating in mid-air as part of the Rakuchu Kansei Art Exhibition 2021. This installation, simply titled Transparent Flowers, is made of steel wires and prisms blooming along a garden at the entrance of the temple.

The flowers can be found in the Sennin No Niwa Garden which was designed by modern Japanese landscape architect and Japanese garden historian Mirei Shigemori. LUCENT’s minimally invasive installation celebrates the beauty of this historic site while temporarily breathing new life into the space. The transparent petals reflect light and add visual complexity to the garden while the delicate nature of the steel stems also allow flowers to sway gently in the wind.

LUCENT's Matsuo is known for his installations that use light, technology, and programming to alter one’s perception of a space. His installations are all studies that use “phenomena and regularity of nature, subtle expression of light using imagination, and emotional artwork based on an intuitive participatory approach.”

You can find more projects like this and the artist’s technology-based work on LUCENT’s website.

LUCENT, by Takahiro Matsuo, has designed delicate transparent flowers that transform a historic Japanese garden.

Transparent petals reflect light and add visual complexity to the garden while the delicate nature of the steel stems also allows flowers to sway gently in the wind.

