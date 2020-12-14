Vote for Your Favorite in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest recently recognized the winners of its 2020 competition, but that doesn’t mean the contest is over. Now, the public gets to decide on the LUMIX People's Choice Award. From now until February 2, 2021, you can browse the 25 shortlisted photographs and vote on the one you think should win.

The selected images are the cream that rose to the top of the over 49,000 contest submissions, and they encapsulate the heart of the competition. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Through the contest, the institution looks to these images as having the power to inspire curiosity and wonder while showcasing wildlife photography as an art form. The museum also sees it as an opportunity to challenge the viewer to consider our place in the natural world and implores each and every one of us to do our part to protect it.

Whether the photographers are showcasing adorable baby animals or reminding us of human practices that hurt these creatures, each of the shortlisted images has an emotional component that is immediately evident when you view them. This will undoubtedly make picking just one to vote on for the People’s Choice Award a challenge.

We’ve shared some of the images below, but don’t forget to view the whole selection and vote before the competition closes on February 2, 2021.

Vote on your favorite wildlife photograph when you check out the LUMIX People's Choice Award. The polls are open until February 2, 2021.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Natural History Museum – Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

