Home / Architecture

16-Story Residential Tower Will Have a Nature Trail Going Through It

By Samantha Pires on December 19, 2021
One River North by MAD Architects

Chinese studio MAD Architects is known for its ambitious cultural projects featuring sculptural forms inspired by nature. Now, the firm is working on a new residential project in Denver, Colorado. One River North is a 16-story tower defined by a dramatic nature trail that cuts across 10 of the stories into the façade of the building.

The tower includes over 13,000 square feet of natural features all inspired by the surrounding landscape. Users will be able to ascend these trails in the same way they would climb a mountain. The architects believe that nature should literally be crafted into architecture. “If we regard modern cities as man-made landscape on the earth, we need to design canyons, woods, creeks, and waterfalls, transforming concrete forests into second nature,” says Ma Yansong, founder and principal of MAD Architects.

One River North by MAD Architects

In addition to the unique semi-interior hiking trails, the project will provide 187 residential units for Denver’s River North District, or RINO. The rooftop terrace adds to the unique tower’s amenities with a pool, spa, and garden. The roof also provides beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains beyond, visually connecting the landscape that helped inform the building’s design. At the ground level, MAD introduces almost 8,000 square feet of retail space.

One River North has recently broken ground and is planned for completion by the end of 2023. With its distinctive design and intimate connection to the natural landscape of Denver, it is sure to become an iconic addition to the city’s skyline. Kevin Ratner of Max Collaborative imagines that it may even represent future architecture that invites nature into the built environment. “One River North is the model for how we should be living, surrounding ourselves in the natural environment, bringing nature into our homes and creating authentic, biophilic experiences coupled with modern comforts and conveniences.“

MAD Architects designs a futuristic residential tower in Denver with a nature trail built into the façade.

Façade of One River North by MAD ArchitectsInterior of One River North by MAD ArchitectsInterior of One River North by MAD ArchitectsRoof of One River North by MAD Architects

MAD Architects: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MAD Architects.

Related Articles:

Dynamic Metal Ribbon Twists and Turns Around New Cultural Center in China

Architects Unveil a Massive Plan for Chinese City That’s Dedicated To Science and Tech

Futuristic Opera House in Shenzhen Is Designed To Tell a Story of Music and the Sea

Zaha Hadid Architects Design a Futuristic Open-Base Tower in Shenzhen Bay

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Russia Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Is Wrapped With Interwoven Rainbow Tubes
Stunning “Infinity Room” Building With Glass Elevators Lets Visitors Feel Like They’re Levitating in NYC
Architects Are Reimagining the Airport Experience With a Dramatic Roof Covering a “Vast Garden”
Best of 2021: Top 10 Buildings and Structures That Opened This Year
Bamboo Bungalows in Thailand’s Turtle Bay Eco-Tourism Destination Celebrate Local Folklore
Architects Imagine the “Office of the Future” Coming to Hollywood

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

3D-Printed ‘Rain Catcher’ House Reimagines Sustainable Home Design
Stunning Sustainable Pavilion Is Made of Massive “Energy Trees”
Resort Concept Imagines Treehouses Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Rice Baskets
Futuristic Pavilion Inspired by the Wings of a Falcon Designed for the Dubai Expo 2020
Architect Craig Dykers of Snøhetta on Transdisciplinary Design and Climate Abuse [Podcast]
Abstract Flock of Migrating Birds Frozen in Time Around a Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.