Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

West Coast Landscape Photographer Perfectly Captures the Region’s Magical Vistas

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 14, 2021
West-Coast Landscape Photographer Marcin Zając Captures Stunning Vistas and Starry Skies

The Milky Way over the Oregon coast.

The American West boasts some of the most magnificent landscapes in the United States. Marcin Zając is a Polish-born photographer based in Northern California who splits his time between his career as a software engineer and his pursuit of the perfect shot. From sunrises to midnight skies, Zając captures beautiful vistas in remote, expansive spaces not just in the United States but around the world.

Zając has traveled from Australia to Iceland with his cameras. However, some of his most stunning work was shot closer to his home on the West Coast. His most recent photo of a brilliant Milky Way over the Oregon coast is the perfect example of his nighttime photography skills. In a comment on Reddit, Zając explains the image was taken with a “Nikon D800 and Tamron 24-70 attached to a star tracker which let expose the sky for five minutes without any noticeable trailing of the stars.”

While the Milky Way was visible that evening, it appears much more brilliant in Zając's image. “Modern camera technology paired with long exposure times allows us to capture much more than our eyes can see,” the photographer explained. Creative exposures can also be used in the daytime to capture and blur the motion of water. But whatever the time of day, Zając finds the light to create a stunning image. His work has been shortlisted for the Astronomy Photographer of the Year award organized by Royal Museum Greenwich for the past three years in a row. He also was awarded the NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day.

If you're inspired by Zając's work, he has some advice for cultivating your skills. “The main tip I would share is trying to shoot as much as possible during sunrise or sunset,” he tells My Modern Met. “The light during that time is special.” To explore more of Zając's work or purchase prints, check out his website and Instagram.

West Coast landscape photographer Marcin Zając captures the American West under stunning skies.

Galactic Portal Photograph West Coast

An engineer and photographer, Zając has been shortlisted for the Astronomy Photographer of the Year award for the last three years.

Canyon Light

He encourages photographers to start shooting landscapes to search for the magical light of sunrise and sunset.

Marcin Zając Landscape PhotographyReflection Canyon Western landscapeDesert Spire LandscapeGolden Gate

Marcin Zając: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marcin Zając.

Related Articles:

Massive 2.2-Gigapixel Photo of the Milky Way Captured in One Night

Amazing Winners of the 2021 Minimalist Photography Awards

2021 iPhone Photography Awards Capture Tender Moments, Natural Wonders, and Architecture

Alluring Neon-Night Photography of Osaka Pushes the Boundaries of Reality

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Awe-Inspiring Winners of the 2021 Natural Landscape Photography Awards
Winners of the Weather Photographer of the Year Contest Celebrate the Beauty of Nature
Astrophotographer Takes Creative Milky Way Pictures Using Vertical Panoramas
Stunning Photo Transforms Easter Island Head Into a “Gate Keeper to the Stars”
Travel Photographer Uses a Drone To Explore China’s Diverse Landscape From Above
Storm Photographer Captures Raw Elegance and Unpredictable Power of Mother Nature [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Aerial Photos Capture the Bubble Gum Hues of France’s Salt Fields
Photos Reveal the Abstract Beauty of Lava From the Fagradalsfjall Volcano
Photographer Uses Drone to Illuminate Abandoned Bus in the Australian Outback
Gorgeous Photos Capture a Stormy Sunset Over North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Photographer Captures the Hauntingly Beautiful Dragon’s Blood Trees of Socotra
Glowing Milky Way Photo Makes Red Terrain of Arizona Look Like an Alien Planet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.