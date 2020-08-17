Home / Inspiring / Grandma Plays Inspiring Piano Solo in Home Damaged by Explosion in Beirut

Grandma Plays Inspiring Piano Solo in Home Damaged by Explosion in Beirut

By Sonya Harris on August 17, 2020
May Abboud Melki playing piano in destroyed home

There are countless videos online that attest to the unexpected and utterly devastating destruction from the August 4th explosion in Beirut. Many also highlight the vast range of emotions and chaos that unfolded in the wake of the incident. But in a popular video created by May-Lee Melki, featuring her grandmother and a piano, emotions of hope and optimism are also put on display.

Melki was grateful that her grandparents weren’t home during the initial blast because they would have been seriously injured. When her grandparents did return to their home of 60 years—although still structurally intact—it was in shambles. Bits of debris and layers of dust covered the furniture, while curtains hung gloomily and lifelessly. Volunteers were present to help the couple, but the sheer condition of the home was no less heartbreaking. So, when Melki’s grandmother, May Abboud Melki, made her way over to her piano, there was an overwhelming sense of gratitude. The piano (which was a wedding gift from May’s father) stood resiliently unscathed. Surrounded by rubble she took a seat and began to play “Auld Lang Syne” while her granddaughter recorded the moment.

When watching the video, the instant the 79-year-old strikes the first few chords of “Auld Lang Syne,” it’s easy for a viewer to experience an array of bittersweet emotions. A breeze blows through the fragmented window frame as the sound of shattered window glass is swept in the background by the volunteers. But despite the visual brokenness, Melki’s grandmother playing seems to fill the atmosphere with feelings of renewal and hope.
“She pushed through the pain and tried to have a few moments of peace,” Melki told CNN in an interview. “To see her lean into her faith, lean into God was something that was a strong message to her community and our family immediately.”

The video (which was originally posted on Melki’s Facebook page) has been shared more than 32,000 times. Its comment section is filled with messages of support and love for those affected in Beirut. The video has also been shared on Twitter, where some are remarking on how “it shows the persevering spirit of the Lebanese people.” The viral video continues to gain views and Melki comments that this is because it “was able to express a symbol of hope and peace among all of the despair.”

Watch the beautiful video of May Abboud Melki playing “Auld Lang Syne” on the piano in her home that's been damaged by the Beirut explosions:

h/t: [InspireMore]

All images via May-Lee Melki.

Related Articles:

The Culture Bazaar: Beirut, Lebanon

Incredible Photos Show the Scars That War Left Behind on Beirut’s Architecture

96-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Is Now the Epic Frontwoman for a Death Metal Band

96-Year-Old Navajo Grandmother Goes Viral on TikTok for Her Beadwork

Sonya Harris

Sonya Harris is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a multi-platform artist and storyteller based in Seattle, Washington. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and has worked in Audio Production for Seattle NPR station KUOW. With a passion for storytelling in podcasting, Sonya is also an avid lover of tea, watercolors, photography, and film. She considers herself a voracious learner and seeker of the peculiar, whimsical, and inspiring.
Read all posts from Sonya Harris

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

11-Year-Old Nigerian Dancer Gets International Dance Scholarship Because of Viral Video
Twins Film Their Priceless Reaction to Hearing Phil Collins Music for the First Time
New Zealand Achieves 100 Days Without Coronavirus Transmission
Research Shows Babies Give Food to Others Even When They’re Hungry
96-Year-Old Navajo Grandmother Goes Viral on TikTok for Her Beadwork
Notre-Dame’s Famed Organ Will Undergo a Four-Year Restoration

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Story of Why The Beatles Refused to Play in Front of Segregated Audiences
Beatboxing Buddhist Monk Creates Hypnotic Meditation Music With His Own Voice
Ryan Reynolds Helps Woman Find Stolen Teddy Containing Voice Recording of Her Late Mother
Student Working as Trash Collector Gets Accepted Into Harvard Law School
New Study Finds That Dogs Can Help You Live Longer
Musician Playing Harp in the Woods Is Greeted by Deer Like Something Out of a Fairy Tale

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.