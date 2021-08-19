Miraval Resorts Hosts ‘Celebration of the Arts’ Workshops To Excite the Creative Soul

Creating art can do amazing things for our personal well-being. The Miraval Resorts, a collection of three destination spas all with a focus on mindfulness, understands this and has made it part of its programming for guests. Recognizing the therapeutic benefits of the arts, it has recently launched Celebration of the Arts at Miraval Arizona, Miraval Austin, and Miraval Berkshires. The activities there were designed to “encourage spiritual and emotional nourishment” while raising awareness for the diverse and existing art programs that have been key to Miraval’s offerings for nearly three decades.

“Miraval has long been an advocate of the arts and its powerful benefits of mindfulness,” said Susan Santiago, head of Miraval operations at Hyatt. “For years, the Miraval brand has championed the works of local artisans, from the sculpture collection at Miraval Arizona to the paintings within the halls of Miraval Berkshires, and has offered creative activities that allow guests to focus on the present moment and look inwards. We’re excited to launch the Celebration of the Arts this summer, which will further immerse our guests in the culture of their destination and help them cultivate meaningful relationships with themselves, other guests, and our resident artists.”

The Celebration of the Arts at Miraval Arizona took place from June 28 to July 23, 2021. During this time, Lucinda Hinojos was the artist-in-residence there and designed and painted a mural that encapsulates her style and values. Hinojos is of Xicana, Apache, and Yaqui descent and began her career as a curator for underground art exhibits for local creatives. Through her work, she advocates for women’s and immigrants’ rights. Her completed mural showcases the beauty of the surrounding landscape while reminding viewers to continually “nurture their spirit.”

Guests at Miraval Arizona were invited to not only look at art but to exercise their imagination and “enhance their intuition.” This included Paint the Music, a workshop that used music to guide guests into creating a piece of art. Another program was Artistic Expression Under Glass, where participants learned to embrace their creative abilities and foster well-being through reverse painting. In this technique, the guest worked backgrounds and therefore had to rethink the way in which they accomplish their goals.

The Celebration of the Arts is now taking place at Miraval Austin and Miraval Berkshires. The artists there are Sadé Lawson and Jesse Tobin McCauley, respectively. Each will create a mural and the different locations offer events specific to the place where they are hosted.

