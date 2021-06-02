My Modern Met on Bookshop: How You Can Help Support Independent Bookstores Online

Home / Books

By Sara Barnes on June 2, 2021
Books Available at Bookshop

Looking for a place to shop for books online that benefits independent bookstores? If so, you'll want to check out Bookshop. The online platform has made its mission one to “financially support local, independent bookstores.” Believing that they are essential to communities, Bookshop distributes a portion of its sales to these individual entities. My Modern Met is proud to be a partner in this great program, and we’ve even opened our own Bookshop. There, you can find books from artists we’ve featured on our site and more; all are sure to nourish your creative soul.

Our Bookshop collection is arranged by categories. We’ve dedicated sections to general topics of art, design, and photography, but we also dive into more niche subject matter like making natural art supplies, learning embroidery, as well as instructional books that will teach you how to draw and paint. If you’re a listener of My Modern Met’s Top Artist Podcast, you’ll also find books from our past guests.

Our editorial team regularly adds publications to our Bookshop collection. So, be sure to check out our shop and bookmark it so you can see what we continue to add. Get a taste of what you’ll find in our Bookshop, below.

Help support independent bookstores when you shop at Bookshop. My Modern Met has partnered with the company and opened our own shop on the site. Here are some of the books in our hand-picked collection:

 

A Big Important Artist: A Womanual by Danielle Krysa

A Big Important Artist: A Womanual

Danielle Krysa is the force behind A Big Important Art Book (Now with Women), and she expands on the book with A Big Important Artist: A Womanual, which features creative projects and bios of female artists to get you inspired and creating.

In the Art collection.

 

Towards A New Architecture by Le Corbusier

Towards a New Architecture Cover

This seminal text is a historic manifesto by Le Corbusier that tells of his “technical and aesthetic theories, views on industry, economics, relation of form to function, the mass-production spirit, and much else.”

In the Architecture collection.

 

 

Selected Poems of Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes Poems

Shortly before his death in 1967, Langston Hughes chose the poems to be featured in this volume of works. Read them to understand how his writing helped launch a revolution of Black writers in America.

In the Black History and Black Voices collection

 

Under Dogs by Andrius Burba

Photography Book of Photos of Dogs Underneath

My Modern Met favorite Andrius Burba has created a delightful book for animal lovers. Under Dogs is dedicated to showing an unexpected side to our furry friends.

In the Photography collection.

 

 

Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrors by Mika Yoshitake

Infinity Mirrors by Yayoi Kusama

If you’re as enthralled by Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors series as we are, you’ll want to check out the book of the same name. This publication examines the immersive installations and how they’ve influenced contemporary art over the past 50 years.

In the Art collection.

 

Am I There Yet? by Mari Andrew

Mari Andrew Book

Author and illustrator Mari Andrew’s Am I There Yet? is a guide to growing up. The book delves into “tales of the twentysomething documenting the road less traveled.” Among all the pit-stops and starts, it will remind you that they were pointing you on the path you were meant to go.

In the Inspiring Your Best Self collection.

 

Don’t Be a Tourist in Paris by Vanessa Grall

Paris Travel Guide

Author Vanessa Grall runs the website Messy Nessy Chic and has dedicated Don’t Be a Tourist in Paris to being the “ultimate bible to Paris unknown.” The travel guide features people-watching spots, dining discoveries, architectural hunting, and more.

In the Travel collection.

 

Make Ink: A Forager’s Guide to Natural Ink Making by Jason Logan

How to Make Natural Inks

In Jason Logan’s Make Ink, you’ll learn how to forage for materials and then transform them into rich inks you can use in your artwork.

In the DIY Natural Art Supplies collection.

 

My Modern Met Bookshop: Website

