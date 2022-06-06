Home / Career

My Modern Met is Searching for Contributing Writers

By Eugene Kim on June 6, 2022

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your writing skills, you'll have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be a part of something bigger.

Necessary Qualifications:
Excellent writing skills
Understanding of social media: Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, etc.
Previous blogging/writing experience
Passion for art, design, photography
Quick learner

Daily and Weekly Tasks:
Assist editors in writing articles
Contact artists, designers, and photographers for interviews
Help manage social media accounts and other tasks

Perks:
You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere
You'll build a vast portfolio of published articles covering a range of topics and learn about lots of interesting things

Our writers start working 2-3 hours per day for five days a week (hours increase from there) and will gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art and culture website. Writers will be paid hourly (with room for growth).

Here's How You Can Apply:
Email your resume to [email protected].
In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these two questions:
1. Why do you want to be a writer at My Modern Met?
2. What other blogs/websites do you visit on a daily or weekly basis?

If possible, please send us links to your blog/website.

Please Note:
We are accepting international applicants.
We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full time job.

Applications will be received until Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:59pm PDT.

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim
Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief

Eugene Kim

Eugene Kim is the Editor-in-Chief of My Modern Met. In May, 2008, he co-founded the website to create one big city that celebrates creative ideas. His mission is to promote a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.
Read all posts from Eugene Kim
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How to Create a Store on Shopify to Sell Your Creative Products
10 of the Best Art Competitions to Enter in 2022
These Customizable Art Room Mockups Let You Take Your Art Sales to a New Level
My Modern Met Is Searching for a Video Editor
My Modern Met Is Searching for a Podcast Editor
Want to Sell Your Handmade Products on Etsy? Here’s How to Get Started Today

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

My Modern Met is Searching for an English-French Translator/Writer
13 New Year’s Resolution Ideas for Creative People To Make in 2021
My Modern Met Is Searching for Creative Academy Instructors
5 Best Online Learning Platforms to Start Selling Your Own Courses
My Modern Met Is Searching for DIY Crafters
20 of the Best Creative Podcasts Offering Great Advice and Endless Inspiration

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.