My Modern Met is Searching for Contributing Writers

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your writing skills, you'll have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be a part of something bigger.

Necessary Qualifications:

Excellent writing skills

Understanding of social media: Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, etc.

Previous blogging/writing experience

Passion for art, design, photography

Quick learner

Daily and Weekly Tasks:

Assist editors in writing articles

Contact artists, designers, and photographers for interviews

Help manage social media accounts and other tasks

Perks:

You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere

You'll build a vast portfolio of published articles covering a range of topics and learn about lots of interesting things

Our writers start working 2-3 hours per day for five days a week (hours increase from there) and will gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art and culture website. Writers will be paid hourly (with room for growth).

Here's How You Can Apply:

Email your resume to [email protected].

In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these two questions:

1. Why do you want to be a writer at My Modern Met?

2. What other blogs/websites do you visit on a daily or weekly basis?

If possible, please send us links to your blog/website.

Please Note:

We are accepting international applicants.

We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full time job.

Applications will be received until Wednesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT.

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim

Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief