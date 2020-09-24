Home / Entertainment / Music

Dave Grohl Writes and Performs Theme Song for 10-Year-Old Musician Nandi Bushell

By Emma Taggart on September 24, 2020

Dave Grohl Writes Theme Song for Nandi Bushell

This year, 10-year-old Zulu-British musician Nandi Bushell has been taking the world by storm, and her incredible talent has even caught the attention of her hero, Dave Grohl. In August 2020, Bushell challenged the Foo Fighters legend to a drum battle, sparking an epic to-and-fro of drum cover videos that the pair have been sharing with each other on Twitter. Recently, Bushell won round one with her incredible performance of Dead End Friends by Them Crooked Vultures. However, she got more than just the satisfaction of winning—Grohl wrote a theme song in her honor.

On September 14, Grohl shared a video of him performing the song for Bushell. “Every superhero needs a theme song,” he wrote. “Here’s one for you!” Grohl plays multiple instruments and sings, while his daughters (aka “the Grohlettes”) provide backup vocals. Along with bellowing out “Nandi” throughout, other lyrics include, “She got the power. She got the soul. Gonna save the world with her rock & roll!” The home studio recording even features DIY graphics and multiple split-screen views that show each musical element to the song.

Bushell was blown away by Grohl’s song, and responded with, “I can’t believe Mr. Grohl wrote a song about me!?! This is so so so #EPIC!!” She continued, “I think it's the best song EVER, in the WORLD, EVER!!!” It wasn’t long before the young musician started preparing for round two of the drum battle. “Winning round 2 is going to be the biggest challenge of my life,” Bushell wrote on Twitter. “I can do anything I put my mind to! My song for you is nearly ready!” We can’t wait to hear it!

Check out Grohl’s theme song for Bushell below.

10-year-old Zulu-British musician Nandi Bushell and Dave Grohl have been rocking out in an epic online drum battle.

Bushell won round one, so Grohl wrote her her own theme song!

The young musician is already preparing for round two!

Nandi Bushell: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
Foo Fighters: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

All images via Nandi Bushell / Dave Grohl.

