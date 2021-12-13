Home / Funny

T. Rex at the Natural History Museum in London Is Wearing a Giant Christmas Sweater for the Holidays

By Margherita Cole on December 13, 2021

Nothing says festive cheer like a whimsical Christmas sweater. Most of us are used to seeing this holiday garment on people and pets, but the Natural History Museum in London has collaborated with the clothing company British Christmas Jumpers to dress up one of their largest and most fearsome attractions with a merry surprise. This season, visitors to the institution will be charmed to see the giant animatronic T. Rex sporting a custom Christmas sweater made from 100% recycled materials.

The cozy navy blue knit features an assortment of dinosaur-inspired patterns as well as typical motifs like Christmas trees and flowers. It has been designed to accommodate the T. Rex's short arms and wide, burly neck. Due to the massive size of the piece, it required over 100 hours of labor. “We've never done anything like this. My dad's never done anything like this and he's been in the business for 35 to 40 years,” explains Snahal Patel, director of British Christmas Jumpers. “It's probably the biggest thing we've made and going forward into the future there are other big projects planned.”

This unexpected addition to the museum's animatronic star is intended to lift visitors' spirits after a particularly difficult year. “There is nothing more funny than a jumper fitted for a dinosaur that has the tiniest arms in the world,” adds Carla Treasure, a buyer and product developer at the museum. “I think it makes it slightly less scary.” Even as the motion-activated robot turns and roars in its exhibit, the oversized turtleneck is flexible enough to move with it. After the holidays are over, the sweater will either be recycled into another product or donated to charity.

You can see this festive dinosaur in person at the Natural History Museum in London, and purchase a kid's version of the sweater via the museum website. Other Christmas sweater designs are available via British Christmas Jumpers' website.

The giant animatronic T. Rex at the Natural History Museum in London was given a festive makeover by British Christmas Jumpers. Throughout the holiday season, it will be sporting a custom-made Christmas sweater.

Watch this video to see how the museum team dressed the T. Rex in the sweater:

