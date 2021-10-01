After a one-year hiatus, The Nature Conservancy Photo Contest is back. More than 100,000 images were entered into the contest, with acclaimed wildlife photographer Anup Shah taking home the grand prize. His photograph of a female gorilla walking through a cloud of butterflies in the Central African Republic is a more than worthy winner of the contest. Given how strong the competition was, his win is an even more incredible achievement.

“I like photos that keep dragging you in,” commented celebrity judge and musician Ben Folds. As he also notes, it's hard to tell if the gorilla's face is one of tolerance or bliss, which is part of what keeps viewers engaged in the photograph. Another image that is equally intriguing won the People's Choice Award. Prathamesh Ghadekar's photo of hundreds of thousands of fireflies swarming just prior to a monsoon is particularly powerful. At first glance, it appears that the tree is illuminated by small LED lights, but when one realizes that we're actually watching nature at work, the photo takes on new meaning.

“These images are a gorgeous and unforgettable reminder of the vibrancy and awe-inspiring power of nature,” said Meg Goldthwaite, chief marketing and communications officer for The Nature Conservancy. “Year after year, we are amazed, delighted, and moved by these scenes from around the world. They remind us how connected we all are on this planet, and they energize us as we continue the important work of conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends.”

Photographers from Mexico, Bangladesh, Australia, Turkey, and Hong Kong are all represented on the winner's list. This gives The Nature Conservancy's contest a truly global look at nature and harkens back to the non-profit's mission. Since 1951, the U.S.-based charitable organization has been “working to create a world where people and nature can thrive.”

See more winning images from 2021 The Nature Conservancy Photo Contest.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Nature Conservancy.