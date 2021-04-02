Home / Inspiring / Good News

Netherlands Celebrates 20 Years Since Being First Country to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

By Arnesia Young on April 2, 2021

Today 20 years ago at the strike of midnight, the mayor of Amsterdam married 4 gay couples as the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage

It's important to look back and remember significant milestones in history, especially when they played a major part in making the world a better and more equitable place for all. Just 20 years ago, four same-sex couples made history when they were married at the stroke of midnight on April 1 in Amsterdam. It was then that the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. “There are two reasons to rejoice,″ Amsterdam’s then-Mayor Job Cohen told the couples after officiating the ceremonies. ″You are celebrating your marriage, and you are also celebrating your right to be married.″

In a world where, in many countries, Pride is now an annual celebration and LGBTQ+ rights are much more widely accepted, 20 years might sound shockingly recent. However, with that historic ceremony, the Netherlands became a trailblazer—leading by example in the effort for LGBTQ+ rights around the world. Today, the country celebrates the pivotal two-decade milestone with a variety of events that include a large inflatable pink cake with rainbow-flamed candles floating down Amsterdam’s iconic canals.

All four of the history-making couples have stood the test of time and now celebrate their 20th anniversary with the rest of the world, though one of the men, Frank Wittebrood, died of a heart attack in 2011 at the age of 55.

Since that night 20 years ago, 28 countries worldwide have followed the Netherlands ’ example by legalizing same-sex marriage. Though the fight for LGBTQ+ rights is far from over, this historic event gave hope to many around the world and continues to light the way towards a better future.

At the stroke of midnight on April 1, 2001, four same-sex couples were married in Amsterdam as the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage.

Embed from Getty Images

Today, the country celebrates the historic milestone—marking it by floating a large pink cake with rainbow candles down Amsterdam's iconic canals.

Have a look back at this historic moment when the Netherlands became a trailblazer in the global fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Sweet LGBTQ-Inclusive Animated Short Shows the Universality of Having a School Crush

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender in Powerfully Vulnerable Statement of Joy

How the Stonewall Riots Forever Changed History

Adorable Couple Surprises One Another by Accidentally Proposing at the Same Time

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Zealand Passes Law Granting Paid Leave for Couples Experiencing a Miscarriage
Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Stuffed Unicorn Finds Fur-Ever Home With His Plushie Pal
Art Teacher Has Her Students Transform Her Plain Dress Into a Wearable Work of Art
PBS Is Making ‘Asian Americans’ Documentary Free To Stream After Atlanta Shootings
Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met
Teen Creates an Online Shop That Secretly Helps Victims of Domestic Violence

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Viral Twitter Thread Reveals Long Helpful List of Acceptable Donations To Food Banks
Anonymous Artist Installs Bust of Enslaved Explorer Who Accompanied Lewis and Clark
Texans Are Rescuing Cold-Shocked Sea Turtles Stranded on Beaches
NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Is Honored With a New Spacecraft Named After Her
Kenyan Materials Engineer Recycles Plastic Into Bricks That Are Stronger Than Concrete
American Voting Rights Advocate Stacey Abrams Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.