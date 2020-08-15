Home / Design / Creative Products / Disney Is Selling a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mug That Is Fit for the Pumpkin King

Disney Is Selling a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mug That Is Fit for the Pumpkin King

By Emma Taggart on August 15, 2020
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug

Summer is in full swing, but those who favor fall might already be dreaming of curling up with a pumpkin spice latte. If the Halloween season speaks to your soul, you’ll appreciate this Nightmare Before Christmas mug.

Fit for the Pumpkin King himself, the delightfully spooky mug features a textured surface with a giant Jack Skellington face on the front. If you close closely, you’ll spot a tiny Jack and Sally within the skull’s hollow eyes. The reverse features the words “Deadly Night Shade”—a reference to the memorable scene in the film where Sally pretends to imbibe Dr. Finkelstein’s deadly concoction. The connection grows stronger with the slotted spoon that comes with the mug, which is perfect for sifting out any unwanted toxic herbs (or maybe just your teabag). “In the unlikely event Dr. Finkelstein is preparing your brew of ‘Deadly Night Shade',” ShopDisney says, “it's good to be prepared.”

Check out The Nightmare Before Christmas mug below and buy your own from the shopDisney online store. If you need more creepy-cool items in your life, you can find more from the shopDisney Halloween 2020 Collection here.

Disney is selling a Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired mug and it's perfect for Halloween fanatics.

