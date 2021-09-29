Take a Deep Dive Into the Stunning Winners of the Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Oceans cover over 70% of our beautiful planet Earth. Much of their vast waters remain unexplored by scientists, adventurers, and photographers, leaving much to still be seen. Luckily, there are ocean photographers to pique our interest and capture the unseen sights of sea life. The second annual Ocean Photography Awards seeks to show off the many corners of our oceans—and the environmental dangers they face—through the skillful lenses of the world's best professional and amateur photographers. The contest recently released announced the winners of the eight annual prizes, including Adventure Photographer of the Year and Youth Photographer of the Year.

Created by Oceanographic Magazine in partnership with SeaLegacy, the contest aims “to inspire change when we need it the most.” The oceans are under threat, but the contest aims to show its magic to a wide audience, emphasizing the need to protect our waters. “We are all ocean creatures, even if we don't know it,” the contest reminds the world.

Photographer Aimee Jan took home the coveted top prize and title of Ocean Photographer of the Year 2021 for her image of a green sea turtle surrounded by a school of glass fish. “I was out snorkeling when one of my colleagues told me there was a turtle under a ledge in a school of glass fish, about 10 metres down,” Jan recalls. “When I dived down to look, the fish separated around the turtle perfectly. I said to her: ‘I think I just took the best photo I have ever taken.'”

The competition was strong this year, full of stunning images of gentle whales, stunning penguins, and troubling pollution, but Jan won unanimously. Ultimately, though, every photographer has played an integral role in bringing focus to our beautiful oceans. Marc Hayek, president and CEO of Blancpain, a partner of the contest, commented, “Their images reveal the ocean for what it is–or at least what it should be–a place full of life, color and wonder. They also remind us of the injustices we are inflicting upon it.”

Scroll down to explore just some of the incredible nominees of this years Ocean Photography Awards contest. For the full list of nominees and their images, you can visit the Ocean Photography Awards website.

