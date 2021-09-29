Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Take a Deep Dive Into the Stunning Winners of the Ocean Photography Awards 2021

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 29, 2021
Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Aimee Jan, Ocean Photographer of the Year, Winner
A green turtle, surrounded by glass fish. (Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia)

Oceans cover over 70% of our beautiful planet Earth. Much of their vast waters remain unexplored by scientists, adventurers, and photographers, leaving much to still be seen. Luckily, there are ocean photographers to pique our interest and capture the unseen sights of sea life. The second annual Ocean Photography Awards seeks to show off the many corners of our oceans—and the environmental dangers they face—through the skillful lenses of the world's best professional and amateur photographers. The contest recently released announced the winners of the eight annual prizes, including Adventure Photographer of the Year and Youth Photographer of the Year.

Created by Oceanographic Magazine in partnership with SeaLegacy, the contest aims “to inspire change when we need it the most.” The oceans are under threat, but the contest aims to show its magic to a wide audience, emphasizing the need to protect our waters. “We are all ocean creatures, even if we don't know it,” the contest reminds the world.

Photographer Aimee Jan took home the coveted top prize and title of Ocean Photographer of the Year 2021 for her image of a green sea turtle surrounded by a school of glass fish. “I was out snorkeling when one of my colleagues told me there was a turtle under a ledge in a school of glass fish, about 10 metres down,” Jan recalls. “When I dived down to look, the fish separated around the turtle perfectly. I said to her: ‘I think I just took the best photo I have ever taken.'”

The competition was strong this year, full of stunning images of gentle whales, stunning penguins, and troubling pollution, but Jan won unanimously. Ultimately, though, every photographer has played an integral role in bringing focus to our beautiful oceans. Marc Hayek, president and CEO of Blancpain, a partner of the contest, commented, “Their images reveal the ocean for what it is–or at least what it should be–a place full of life, color and wonder. They also remind us of the injustices we are inflicting upon it.”

Scroll down to explore just some of the incredible nominees of this years Ocean Photography Awards contest. For the full list of nominees and their images, you can visit the Ocean Photography Awards website.

Created by Oceanographic Magazine in partnership with SeaLegacy, the contest aims “to inspire change when we need it the most.”

Hannah Le Leu Youth Photographer

Hannah Le Leu, Youth Photographer of the Year, Winner
“A green sea turtle hatchling cautiously surfaces for air, to a sky full of hungry birds. Heron Island, Australia .”

Scroll down to explore some of the most stunning 2021 winners and finalists.

Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Martin Broen, Exploration Photographer of the Year, Winner
Speleothems cast long shadows at cenote Dos Pisos. (Quintana Roo, Mexico)

Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Matty Smith, Ocean Photographer of the Year, Third Place
A hawksbill turtle hatchling, just minutes old, takes its first swim.

Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Galice Hoarau, Collective Portfolio Award, Nominee
Eel larvae. (Lembeh, Indonesia)

Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Galice Hoarau, Collective Portfolio Award, Nominee
Snooty the lemon shark. (Jupiter, Florida)

Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Galice Hoarau, Collective Portfolio Award, Nominee
Juvenile trevally hiding in a box jellyfish. (Lembeh, Indonesia)

Whale Shark Surround by School of Fish

Alex Kydd, Collective Portfolio Award, Third Place
A whale shark surrounded by a school of juvenile golden trevally on the Ningaloo Reef. (Western Australia)

Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Alex Kydd, Collective Portfolio Award, Third Place
A freediver falls through an ocean full of moon jellyfish. (Raja Ampat, West Papua)

Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Alex Kydd, Collective Portfolio Award, Third Place
A whale shark swimming in the blue. (Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia)

Gergo Rugli Ocean Photography

Gergo Rugli, Adventure Photographer of the Year, Nominee
A common dolphin photographed in the Port Stephens Marine Park off Broughton Island. (Port Stephens, Australia)

Ocean Photography Awards 2021

Stefan Christmann, Collective Portfolio Award
When both parents are foraging, their chicks gather in creches, or mini huddles.

James Ferrera Underwater Photogrpahy

James Ferrara, Adventure Photographer of the Year, Nominee
A sperm whale and sargassum seaweed. (Roseau, Dominica)

Martin Broen Underwater Images

Martin Broen, Adventure Photographer of the Year, Nominee
A diver descends into a cenote. (Quintana Roo, Mexico)

Fabrice Guerin CCA

Fabrice Guerin, Community Choice Award, Nominee
A sea lion hunts mackerel off the coast of Baja. (Baja California Sur, Mexico)

Maxwel Hohn Community Choice

Maxwel Hohn, Community Choice Award, Nominee
A sea nettle drifts in the shallows of Monterey Bay. (California, USA)

Nicholas Samaras Conservation Ocean Photo

Nicholas Samaras, Conservation Photographer of the Year, Nominee
A seahorse clings to a face mask. (Stratoni, Greece)

Thien Nguyen Ngoc Conservation

Thien Nguyen Ngoc, Conservation Photographer of the Year, Nominee
Anchovy fishing boats photographed from above along the coastline of Phu Yen province, Vietnam. (Phu Yen province, Vietnam)

© Ben Thouard APOY NOminee

Ben Thouard, Adventure Photographer of the Year, Winner
Surfer Matahi Drollet catches a wave known as Teahupo’o in Tahiti. (Tahiti, French Polynesia)

Midnight Masquerade

Matty Smith, Exploration Photographer of the Year, Second Place
A southern bobtail squid puts on a performance. (Wollongong Harbour, Australia)

Explore the Stunning Photographs of the Ocean Photography Awards 2021 Finalists

Matty Smith, Collective Portfolio Award, Nominee
Like a miniature spinning galaxy on the ocean surface, the Porpita porpita siphonophore.

Ocean Photography Awards: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ocean Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

Incredible Winning Photos From the 2021 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest

Dazzling Winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

Explore Life Under the Microscope With the Winners of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

Hilarious Finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazing Winners of the 2021 Drone Photo Awards Celebrate the World From Above
Dazzling Winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Explore Life Under the Microscope With the Winners of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest
Hilarious Finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Incredible Winning Photos From the 2021 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
Amazing Winners of the 2021 Minimalist Photography Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

2021 iPhone Photography Awards Capture Tender Moments, Natural Wonders, and Architecture
A Roadrunner Taking a Dust Bath Wins the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards
Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest Bring Us Exceptional Views of the Stars
Winners of the 2021 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Show the Resilience of Nature
Hilarious Early Entries From the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
See the Soaring Finalists of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.