If the finalists are any indication, the inaugural Ocean Photography Awards, presented by Oceanographic Magazine, is off to a great start. Over 3,000 entries were whittled down to 100 finalists across six categories. Dealing with issues of conservation, as well as showing off adventures and exploration, these finalist images are a beautiful cross-section of ocean photography.

The finalists include familiar names like Florian Ledoux, whose work in the Arctic frequently wins awards. Here, he's not only nominated for Ocean Conservation Photographer of the Year, but is also in the running for the Collective Portfolio Award. Tobias Baumgaertner is up for the Community Choice Award. His photo of two penguins in Australia seemingly embracing as they gaze over the city lights went viral earlier this year, so his inclusion is no surprise.

The awards are also organized in partnership with SeaLegacy, a collective of photographers focused on ocean conservation. Founded by National Geographic photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, SeaLegacy is giving a year-long residency to the photographer who wins the Collective Portfolio Award.

All the winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on November 19, 2020. Prior to the ceremony, there will be talks and discussions with some of the world's leading ocean photographers, so it's well worth tuning in. While we wait for the winners announcement, check out some of the incredible finalists.

