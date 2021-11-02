25+ Creative Finds from the 2021 “Oprah’s Favorite Things” List

For the past 25 years, Oprah Winfrey has been the ultimate holiday tastemaker thanks to her “Favorite Things” list. To celebrate this important anniversary, she's gone all out and created a list of 110 incredible items to gift this season. Available on Amazon and Oprah Daily, Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 celebrates small businesses owned by people of color and women.
With 110 gifts to select from, Oprah covers everything. From tech to beauty to gifts for pets and children, she's unearthed all the cool things that you'll want to see under your tree. But, as always, if you see something that you like—act fast. Items on the list quickly sell out and you won't want to miss out.
To make things easy for you, we've selected some of our favorites from the different categories on Oprah's list.
Check out our favorites from the 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things List.
Stylish Gifts
Geometric Gold Hoops
ROAM Puffy Sandals
Black History Women's T-Shirts
Knit Headlight Hat
Cozy Gifts
Plush Hooded Robe
Women of Change Bath Balms
Softies Jersey Lounge Set
Aromatherapy Stuffed Animal
Home Gifts
Modern Farmtable Plank and Charcuterie Board
Garden-Scented Candle Set
Kitchen Gifts
Breakfast Cup Pair
Knife Trio and Stand
Bakeware with Cork Tray
Beauty Gifts
Mini Eyeshadow Palettes
Olive Oil Pedicure Collection
Tech Gifts
Bose Sleepbuds II
Wireless Charging Station and Valet Tray
Pet Gifts
Dogwear Set
Outdoor Dog Water Bottle
Food Gifts
Honey Gift Box
African-Inspired Hot Sauce Trio
Ultimate Chai Lover's Tea Set
Children's Gifts
Inspirational Board Books
Inclusive Skin Tone Crayons
Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls Collection
Cinnamon Annie Soft Rag Dolls
Books and Writing Gifts
Life Notes Kit
Oprah's The Life You Want Planner
Related Articles:
70 Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life
25 Places to Buy Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season
15 Creative Finds Found in “Oprah’s Favorite Things” This Year
30 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks