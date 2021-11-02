Home / Gift Guide

25+ Creative Finds from the 2021 “Oprah’s Favorite Things” List

By Jessica Stewart on November 2, 2021
Oprah's Favorite Things 2021

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

For the past 25 years, Oprah Winfrey has been the ultimate holiday tastemaker thanks to her “Favorite Things” list. To celebrate this important anniversary, she's gone all out and created a list of 110 incredible items to gift this season. Available on Amazon and Oprah DailyOprah's Favorite Things 2021 celebrates small businesses owned by people of color and women.

With 110 gifts to select from, Oprah covers everything. From tech to beauty to gifts for pets and children, she's unearthed all the cool things that you'll want to see under your tree. But, as always, if you see something that you like—act fast. Items on the list quickly sell out and you won't want to miss out.

To make things easy for you, we've selected some of our favorites from the different categories on Oprah's list.

Check out our favorites from the 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things List.

 

Stylish Gifts

 

Geometric Gold Hoops

JLani Geometric Gold Hoop Earrings

JLani | $40

 

ROAM Puffy Sandals

ROAM Women's Slides

ROAM | $137

 

Black History Women's T-Shirts

 

Knit Headlight Hat

 

Head Lightz | $29.99

 

Cozy Gifts

Plush Hooded Robe

 

Women of Change Bath Balms

Women of Change Bath Balms

Musee Store | $44.99

 

Softies Jersey Lounge Set

Softies Jersey Lounge Set

Softies | $109

 

Aromatherapy Stuffed Animal

 

Home Gifts

 

Modern Farmtable Plank and Charcuterie Board

 

Garden-Scented Candle Set

 

Kitchen Gifts

 

Breakfast Cup Pair

 

Knife Trio and Stand

 

Bakeware with Cork Tray

Casafina Bakeware with Cork Tray

Casafina | $90

 

Beauty Gifts

 

Mini Eyeshadow Palettes

The Crayon Case Eyeshadow Palettes

The Crayon Case | $12.50 each

 

Olive Oil Pedicure Collection

 

The Foot Nanny Pedicure Collection

The Foot Nanny | $119.20

 

Tech Gifts

 

Bose Sleepbuds II

Bose Sleepbuds

Bose | $249

 

Wireless Charging Station and Valet Tray

Courant Wireless Charging Station from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021

Courant | $100

 

Pet Gifts

 

Dogwear Set

 

Outdoor Dog Water Bottle

Outdoor Dog Water Bottle from Oprah's Favorite Things

Bindle | $52.80

 

Food Gifts

 

Honey Gift Box

 

African-Inspired Hot Sauce Trio

UBAH Hot Hot Sauce Collection

Ubah Hot | $59.99

 

Ultimate Chai Lover's Tea Set

 

Children's Gifts

 

Inspirational Board Books

 

Inclusive Skin Tone Crayons

 

Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls Collection

 

Cinnamon Annie Soft Rag Dolls

 

Books and Writing Gifts

 

Life Notes Kit

 

Oprah's The Life You Want Planner

 

Related Articles:

70 Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

25 Places to Buy Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season

15 Creative Finds Found in “Oprah’s Favorite Things” This Year

30 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15 Gifts for Tattoo Artists to Let Them Know You’re Inking of Them
25 Places to Buy Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season
35+ Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Celebrate a Sisterly Bond
45 Fun Gifts for Tea Lovers With a Unique Taste for Creativity
70 Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life
20 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

35 Creative Gifts for Foodies That Even Picky Eaters Will Love
30 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks
31 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season
30+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians
30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement
35 Personalized Gifts That Can Make Any Occasion Special

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.