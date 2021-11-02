25+ Creative Finds from the 2021 “Oprah’s Favorite Things” List

For the past 25 years, Oprah Winfrey has been the ultimate holiday tastemaker thanks to her “Favorite Things” list. To celebrate this important anniversary, she's gone all out and created a list of 110 incredible items to gift this season. Available on Amazon and Oprah Daily, Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 celebrates small businesses owned by people of color and women.

With 110 gifts to select from, Oprah covers everything. From tech to beauty to gifts for pets and children, she's unearthed all the cool things that you'll want to see under your tree. But, as always, if you see something that you like—act fast. Items on the list quickly sell out and you won't want to miss out.

To make things easy for you, we've selected some of our favorites from the different categories on Oprah's list.

Check out our favorites from the 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things List.

Stylish Gifts

Geometric Gold Hoops

ROAM Puffy Sandals

Black History Women's T-Shirts

Knit Headlight Hat

Cozy Gifts

Plush Hooded Robe

Women of Change Bath Balms

Softies Jersey Lounge Set

Aromatherapy Stuffed Animal

Home Gifts

Modern Farmtable Plank and Charcuterie Board

Garden-Scented Candle Set

Kitchen Gifts

Breakfast Cup Pair

Knife Trio and Stand

Bakeware with Cork Tray

Beauty Gifts

Mini Eyeshadow Palettes

Olive Oil Pedicure Collection

Tech Gifts

Bose Sleepbuds II

Wireless Charging Station and Valet Tray

Pet Gifts

Dogwear Set

Outdoor Dog Water Bottle

Food Gifts

Honey Gift Box

African-Inspired Hot Sauce Trio

Ultimate Chai Lover's Tea Set

Children's Gifts

Inspirational Board Books

Inclusive Skin Tone Crayons

Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls Collection

Cinnamon Annie Soft Rag Dolls

Books and Writing Gifts

Life Notes Kit

Oprah's The Life You Want Planner

