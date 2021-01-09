This Unique Luxury Hotel Is Camouflaged in the Grassy Nordic Landscape

If you have always wanted a cozy cabin getaway without sacrificing the perks of a fancy hotel, the Øyna Cultural Landscape Hotel in Norway may be the perfect fit. Green Advisers AS designed the unique building to blend into the hilly Nordic landscape. Its ambiguous form makes it hard to tell where the building begins and the natural landscape ends. Lush green grass covers nearly all of the roof areas, acting as camouflage when seen from above. It was commissioned by the Sakshaug family in order to provide overnight accommodation for visitors to the original facility’s event spaces and restaurants.

The architects describe that “although the extension of the facility was carefully adapted to the topography, it creates new landscape accents through its formal language and fits in well with the owner’s overall concept.” This new “formal language” refers to the rectangular modules aggregated along a defining curve. The organization not only creates unique hotel rooms, but it also helps emphasize a connection to the Trondheim fjord and the impressive inlet of the Norwegian Sea.

“For the Sakshaug family, it was important that the view over the cultural landscape of the Trondheim fjord be preserved,” explains Green Advisers AS. The designers accomplished this goal by sinking the new program, or functions, into the natural hilly slope that can be seen from the aerial views. Circulation to these semi-underground areas is made possible through a tunnel that follows the natural curvature of the existing hill. The tunnel can be reached through an elevator that takes guests from the original facility spaces to the new areas.

Guests will travel through the underground corridor before reaching their hotel room. Each individual “block” contains two rooms designed in the warm and natural aesthetic common of Nordic architecture. It is only fitting that this palette is comprised of mostly wood, which keeps its spirit connected to the beautiful views just outside.

You can look up current availability and plan your trip to this unique “landscape hotel” through the facility’s website.

The Øyna Cultural Landscape Hotel in Norway combines the perks of a fancy hotel with the comfort of a cozy cabin.

The hotel's ambiguous form makes it hard to tell where the building begins and the natural landscape ends.

The rooms are designed to emphasize a connection to the Trondheim fjord and the impressive inlet of the Norwegian Sea.

All photos via Green Advisers AS, Øyna Cultural Landscape Hotel, and Håkon Sandmo Karlsen.