Heartwarming Illustrations Capture the Tender Beauty of Little Moments at Home

French-American artist Pascal Campion spreads joy through his enchanting illustrations of little moments. From besotted couples huddled on the couch to solitary pet-owners going about their morning routine, each of the drawings depicts people at ease inside their homes. The illustrations offer a powerful reminder that love and contentedness exist in the seemingly “small” parts of our lives.

Campion currently works as a freelance artist in Burbank, California for clients like Dreamworks Animation, Warner Bros, Marvel Comics, Paramount Pictures, and Cartoon Network. While his day job keeps his schedule very busy, he begins each morning with a “Sketch of the Day.” The digital artist came up with the challenge in 2006 as a way to develop his own personal style and has amassed an archive of almost 5,000 illustrations through the years.

The goal of this daily routine is to create one full-color sketch with its own narrative. Since Campion is married with two children, he has ample inspiration and draws on his own life experiences for the illustrations. In this way, he renders an array of charming characters with a distinctive loose and minimalistic style. All of the backgrounds look like real places that are being lived in by the figures with furniture, objects, and decor included in the composition. Likewise, the warm or cool tones used in the lighting help place the various scenes at certain times of the day, such as morning, noon, or evening.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite works by Campion. You can purchase prints of his illustrations via his online store, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Artist Pascal Campion captures the beauty of small, tender moments in his digital illustrations.

