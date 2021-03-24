Home / News

PBS Is Making ‘Asian Americans’ Documentary Free To Stream After Atlanta Shootings

By Arnesia Young on March 24, 2021

 

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the U.S. as well as against Asians in other parts of the world. We witnessed this with reports of a mass shooting in Atlanta on March 16, 2021, in which eight people were killed—six of the victims being Asian American women. Due to the horrific and deadly nature of this crime, it has left the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community reeling with grief and outrage at the atrocity. In response, many advocates and allies are crying out for justice and increased awareness about violence and racism against Asian Americans.

Education is one of the greatest tools as a recourse to raise awareness and eradicate ignorance and hate. In light of this fact, PBS is now offering its five-part documentary series Asian Americans for free to stream. According to the broadcasting network, the series “…delivers a bold, fresh perspective on a history that matters today, more than ever… Told through intimate and personal lives, the series will cast a new lens on U.S. history and the ongoing role that Asian Americans have played in shaping the nation’s story.”

The PBS series—produced by a team of Asian American filmmakers in collaboration with the Center for Asian American Media—has received much support and positive feedback from members of the AAPI community. Many have recommended it as an incredibly powerful tool to educate yourself about Asian American history and what it means to be Asian in America today.

Asian Americans is currently available for streaming on PBS. Visit their website for more information.

In light of the March 16 shootings in Atlanta, PBS is offering its five-part documentary series Asian Americans for free to stream. Watch a preview here.

Members of the Asian American community have expressed the importance of this series, recommending it as a tool for education against hate and ignorance.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
