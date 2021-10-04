15 Peel and Stick Wallpapers That Will Instantly Transform Your Home

While wallpaper once seemed like a time-consuming and intimidating item to install, these days it's easier than ever. Self-adhesive wallpapers have transformed the process into an easy DIY project that can make any environment pop. These peel and stick wallpapers take minimal effort, yet make a big impact and can even be used to spruce up furniture or stairs. If you're not sure where to look for them, Target has a huge selection of peel and stick wallpapers in styles to suit every taste.

If you're afraid that your DIY skills aren't good enough to install the wallpaper, don't worry. It's actually quite easy. You just need to make sure that your walls are clean, and then just cut and measure the wallpaper, place it on the wall, smooth it out, and trim the edges. There are no dripping glues to worry about, which means there is no cleanup.

Best of all, peel and stick wallpapers can bring a bit of personality to places where a full renovation isn't possible. Renters, for example, can take full advantage of the style that the wallpaper brings but also safely remove it when it's time to move out. It's also a nice way to brighten up a home office or give a designer touch to a baby's nursery. As the investment isn't much, you can stay on a budget and also easily switch things out when the space changes its use—a home office becomes a nursery becomes a kids room becomes a teenager's room, etc.

Target makes it easy to find what you are looking for by dividing up their offerings by theme, color, and brand. We've pulled together our favorite self-adhesive wallpapers with floral, geometric, and animal patterns to get you inspired. So check them out and get started on your next DIY makeover project.

Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Geometric Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Animal Peel and Stick Wallpaper

