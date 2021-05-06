Home / Architecture / Hotels

Musician Pharrell Williams Opens Art Deco Inspired ‘Goodtime Hotel’ in Miami Beach

By Samantha Pires on May 6, 2021
Miami Beach now boasts another Art Deco gem thanks to “Happy” musician Pharrell Williams and entrepreneur David Grutman. The duo has opened Goodtime Hotel as an ode to the historic architecture found in South Beach and other Miami areas. After five years of design and planning of exterior work by Morris Adjmi, interior design by Ken Fulk, and landscape design by Raymond Jungles, the Goodtime Hotel is now accepting reservations.

“We want the Goodtime Hotel to impart a feeling of both revitalization and that rare exciting thrill that takes over when you discover something special,” says Williams. “It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset. This place will provide a natural good time for all who come through.”

Tropical murals and design elements are dotted throughout the interiors and fit perfectly with the Art Deco theme. Still, the hotel has a good balance of contemporary and historical—it is glamorously detailed with patterns and prints, but still feels modern and light. Interior designer Ken Fulk says that this style serves to “recall the opulence and nostalgia of a time gone by.” Blocks of pastel colors—a signature theme in Miami Art Deco—can be found in both the exterior and interior spaces. These simple colors are elevated with balanced pairings of tropical prints, geometric textures, and even animal prints.

Aside from the masterful use of a local theme, Williams and Grutman wanted the museum to symbolize more. “I wanted to provide the 360-degree Groot Hospitality experience that our other venues are known for, but I also wanted to add more,” says Grutman. ”This is about providing a getaway within a town that’s already known as a vacation spot. When you arrive at the hotel, and walk through our doors, it becomes a full-on experience. When you’re at the Goodtime, we want you to feel like your worries and anxieties have been left outside.”

If you can’t visit the Goodtime Hotel yourself, you can experience the spaces through these beautiful images by photographer Alice Gao.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alice Gao and the Goodtime Hotel.

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
