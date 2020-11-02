Creative Baker Creates Beautiful Pies That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, you might already be dreaming up this year’s menu. Most people would agree that the one dish you can’t do without is a delicious pie. And if you're looking for inspiration, self-taught baker and “pie maven” Helen Nugent has you covered. She creates beautiful pies for every occasion that are surprisingly easy to make yourself at home.

Nugent not only posts stunning photos of her pies on Instagram, but she also shares her baking secrets via her blog, as well as her recently published cookbook, Pie Style. From whipping up the perfect pie crust to essential decorating techniques, her easy-to-follow instructions make it possible for anyone to bake their own savory and sweet tarts. Nugent says, “I hope I can inspire you to pick up a rolling pin, throw down some flour and get rocking (and rolling) on your pie game.”

Nugent is based in Toronto, Canada, so she’s already been busy creating pies for Canadian Thanksgiving (October 12). From a braided, pumpkin-inspired tart to an autumnal apple-caramel pie, each delectable creation is like an edible work of art. However, perhaps the ultimate choice for Thanksgiving is Nugent’s orange-scented cranberry pie with a turkey pie crust design. She shares the entire recipe on her blog, plus tips for recreating the elaborate pastry design. “What’s the hardest part about making this pie?,” Nugent writes on her blog. “Waiting for it to cool down before gobbling it all up! Happy Thanksgiving to my American friends and happy whatever-excuse-you-need-to-make-this-pie to everyone else. Enjoy!”

Scroll down to check out some of Nugent’s incredible pies, and find more of her creations on Instagram. If you’re interested in learning how to create pies just like hers, you can buy her cookbook, titled Pie Style, on Amazon now.

Self-taught baker Helen Nugent creates beautiful pie designs for every occasion.

Her Thanksgiving pies are particularly enticing, and surprisingly easy to make!

She even shares recipes, behind-the-scenes baking advice, and secret tips for you to create your own pies at home.

Helen Nugent: Blog | Instagram | Pie Style Book

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Helen Nugent.

