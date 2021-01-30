Home / Drawing / Illustration

Pretty Plant Paintings Capture the Leafy Beauty of Everyday Houseplants

By Emma Taggart on January 30, 2021
Plant Illustrations by Rosa F

Lovers of houseplants know that each kind has its own unique character. From pretty pink caladiums to magnificent monsteras, Toronto-based artist Rosa F captures her own indoor jungle in her sketchbooks. Each plant illustration showcases the delicate forms, patterns, and textures of leafage that are meticulously rendered one paint stroke at a time.

“My artistic journey started when I was a child and I would redraw my favorite characters, animals, and landscapes,” Rosa reveals to My Modern Met. “I have since come a long way and my style has definitely changed.” Today, she primarily renders her illustrations using watercolor and gouache on watercolor paper. Her sketchbooks are brimming with all kinds of plant studies, each confidently capturing her chosen subjects in earthy hues.

Check out Rosa’s plant illustrations below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram, where you’ll also see paintings of trees, landscapes, and even household objects. If you love this artist’s work, you can buy prints from her Etsy store.

Artist Rosa F captures the beauty of houseplants with detailed watercolor and gouache illustrations.

Plant Illustrations by Rosa F

Each plant illustration showcases the delicate forms, patterns, and textures of leafage.

Plant Illustrations by Rosa FPlant Illustrations by Rosa FPlant Illustrations by Rosa FPlant Illustrations by Rosa FPlant Illustrations by Rosa FHouse Plant Paintings by Rosa FHouse Plant Paintings by Rosa FHouse Plant Paintings by Rosa FHouse Plant Paintings by Rosa FHouse Plant Paintings by Rosa FHouse Plant Paintings by Rosa FPlant Illustrations by Rosa FRosa F: Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rosa F.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Emma Taggart
