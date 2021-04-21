Home / Photography / Photography Gear

‘Polaroid Go’ Is a Pocket-Sized Instant Camera That Creates Tiny 2-Inch Prints

By Emma Taggart on April 21, 2021
Polaroid Go Tiny Instant Camera

If you’ve always wanted an instant camera but hesitated buying one due to their chunky size, this upcoming release might be the gadget for you. Meet Polaroid Go: “the tiniest new member of the Polaroid family.” The “portable, wearable, and take-anywhere-able” instant camera is around three-quarters of the size of traditional Polaroid cameras. It's perfect for bringing with you everywhere you go, allowing you to capture little snapshots with the click of a button. Each photo will print out instantly onto 2.2-inch film and fit comfortably in your pocket.

Polaroid Go measures 5.9 x 3.3 x 2.4 inches (10.5 cm x 8.39 cm x 6.15 cm) and weighs just 0.53 lbs (242 grams). Despite its tiny size, this cute camera still has all the features you need. Just like Polaroid’s larger instant camera models, Go features a simple shutter button on the back, a counter that lets you know how many shots you’ve got left, and a built-in flash. However, it also has its own unique features, including a self-timer, the option to create double exposures, and a reflective mirror that allows you to take selfies.

Polaroid Go is not officially available until April 27, but you can pre-order it now for $119.99. The starter set includes the camera, a USB charging cable, a neck strap, a quick start guide, and a double pack of Go Color film containing 16 photos.

Check out Polaroid Go below and find out more about it on Polaroid’s website.

Meet Polaroid Go: “the tiniest new member of the Polaroid family.”

Polaroid Go Tiny Instant CameraPolaroid Go Tiny Instant Camera

It spits out cute 2-inch photo prints that are small enough to put in your pocket.

Polaroid Go Tiny Instant CameraPolaroid Go Tiny Instant Camera

