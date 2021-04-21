If you’ve always wanted an instant camera but hesitated buying one due to their chunky size, this upcoming release might be the gadget for you. Meet Polaroid Go: “the tiniest new member of the Polaroid family.” The “portable, wearable, and take-anywhere-able” instant camera is around three-quarters of the size of traditional Polaroid cameras. It's perfect for bringing with you everywhere you go, allowing you to capture little snapshots with the click of a button. Each photo will print out instantly onto 2.2-inch film and fit comfortably in your pocket.

Polaroid Go measures 5.9 x 3.3 x 2.4 inches (10.5 cm x 8.39 cm x 6.15 cm) and weighs just 0.53 lbs (242 grams). Despite its tiny size, this cute camera still has all the features you need. Just like Polaroid’s larger instant camera models, Go features a simple shutter button on the back, a counter that lets you know how many shots you’ve got left, and a built-in flash. However, it also has its own unique features, including a self-timer, the option to create double exposures, and a reflective mirror that allows you to take selfies.

Polaroid Go is not officially available until April 27, but you can pre-order it now for $119.99. The starter set includes the camera, a USB charging cable, a neck strap, a quick start guide, and a double pack of Go Color film containing 16 photos.

Check out Polaroid Go below and find out more about it on Polaroid’s website.

Polaroid: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Fstoppers]

All images via Polaroid.

