Abstract Flock of Migrating Birds Frozen in Time Around a Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Warsaw-based firm WXCA and Bellprat Partner have designed the Polish Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. The structure is defined by delicate kinetic sculptures emerging from the modular timber building. Located in the Mobility District, the pavilion speaks to the mobility of a flock of birds while connecting the disparate areas of Poland and Dubai where the Expo is held.

Though the connection often remains unseen, the architects highlighted a mobility based connection for the exhibition while providing a structure that responds to the climate of the site. The sculptures extrude from the building’s façade, creating an overhang that provides plenty of shade while also providing an interesting experience for those cooling off from the Sun.

“The Pavilion’s visitors will have a chance to stop and take a rest in the shade provided by the dynamic shape of the building, says architect Marta Sękulska-Wrońska, partner at WXCA. “It will be an unforgettable yet relaxing experience: to reconnect with nature by listening to the rustling of wind, to surrender yourself to the spell of movement of the kinetic sculpture on the façade—a symbol of the flocks of migrating birds.”

The birds are also found within the pavilion and are just one example of the interior’s focus on Polish ecology and landscape. In partnership with Tellart, Science Now, and Stellar Fireworks, the designers fill the interior with the sights and sounds of Polish natural environments. The designers include videos, poetry, and artwork to celebrate the country.

For more pavilions and exhibits at the event, check out the full list of projects displayed at Dubai Expo 2020.

Architects designed the contemporary Polish Pavilion adorned with flocks of abstract birds at Dubai Expo 2020.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by WXCA.