Meet Rambo the Stray Puppy Who Is Now a “Protector” for Ukrainian Soldiers

A group of Ukrainian soldiers has found a new recruit in the form of a sweet stray dog. In a viral video, the servicemen introduce their newest “recruit”: a puppy they are calling Rambo. They found Rambo on the street and decided to take him in. “We felt sorry for him. It was freezing outside,” the soldiers explain on camera. “We took him into our post, and he stayed with us.”

Rambo is an adorable pup who is absolutely dwarfed by the soldiers in their combat gear. But still, he commands a presence (as puppies do), which might be why the troop refers to him as their “protector.” According to the soldiers, Rambo acts as a watchdog who can hear if a stranger is nearby.

Great hearing might be the most physical protection he can offer, but Rambo is undoubtedly helping to preserve their morale as the fighting stretches on. The joy of a puppy certainly brings a little relief to dark days.

Watch the video below to meet Rambo.

h/t: [We Love Animals, Bored Panda]

