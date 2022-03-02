Home / Animals / Dogs

Meet Rambo the Stray Puppy Who Is Now a “Protector” for Ukrainian Soldiers

By Sara Barnes on March 2, 2022
Rambo the Dog Who is a Protector for Ukrainian Soldiers

A group of Ukrainian soldiers has found a new recruit in the form of a sweet stray dog. In a viral video, the servicemen introduce their newest “recruit”: a puppy they are calling Rambo. They found Rambo on the street and decided to take him in. “We felt sorry for him. It was freezing outside,” the soldiers explain on camera. “We took him into our post, and he stayed with us.”

Rambo is an adorable pup who is absolutely dwarfed by the soldiers in their combat gear. But still, he commands a presence (as puppies do), which might be why the troop refers to him as their “protector.” According to the soldiers, Rambo acts as a watchdog who can hear if a stranger is nearby.

Great hearing might be the most physical protection he can offer, but Rambo is undoubtedly helping to preserve their morale as the fighting stretches on. The joy of a puppy certainly brings a little relief to dark days.

Watch the video below to meet Rambo.

A group of Ukrainian soldiers has found a new recruit in the form of a sweet stray dog.

Rambo the Dog Who is a Protector for Ukrainian SoldiersRambo the Dog Who is a Protector for Ukrainian Soldiers

They are calling him Rambo and refer to the tiny pup as their “protector.”

Rambo the Dog Who is a Protector for Ukrainian SoldiersRambo the Dog Who is a Protector for Ukrainian Soldiers

Watch the short video below to see Rambo and the squad.

h/t: [We Love Animals, Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Heartbreaking Photos Show Ukrainians Fleeing Their Country With Their Beloved Pets

Humanitarian Chef Is on the Ground Providing Ukrainian Refugees With a Warm Meal

Ukraine’s President Being Hailed as a Hero for Facing Down Russian Invasion

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dog Who Loves To Play in the Snow Ends up Looking Like the Abominable Snowman
Woman Transforms Home Into a Sanctuary for Senior Dogs To Live Their Best Final Days
Meet Skippy, a 26-Year-Old Border Collie Who Is the “Oldest Dog in Ireland”
Matching Cat and Dog Are Inseparable Best Friends Who Do Everything Together
Actor Henry Cavill Credits His Beloved Dog Kal With Saving His “Emotional Bacon”
UPS Drivers Are Sharing Adorable Photos of the Dogs They Meet on Their Postal Routes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Viral Twitter Thread Reveals the Uncanny Similarities of Dogs That Look Like Celebrities
Heroic Dog Gets Award for Saving More Than 100 Koalas From Australia’s Bushfires
Golden Retriever Returns as Boston Marathon Cheerleader After Surviving Tumor
Golden Retriever Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Tennis Balls Held in the Mouth by a Dog
Friendly Golden Retriever Waits Outside Every Day to Hug His Favorite Mailman
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Grace “Having a Chat” With Her Dog

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.