Learn From Feminist Icons RBG, Maya Angelou, and Frida With These Inspirational Books

By Margherita Cole on August 17, 2021
RBG Quotes Book and Maya Angelou Quotes Book

Real-life heroes may not wear capes, but they're still pretty amazing. Feminist icons RBG, Maya Angelou, and Frida Kahlo all left an impact on the world. Now, you can learn from their experiences with a series of pocket-sized books. Each one features an assemblage of the figure's most powerful quotes.

Supreme Court Justice and lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life fighting for equality and civil rights. Pocket RGB Wisdom gathers memorable passages, like: “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” As well as, “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived; however, if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

American writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou left an enduring legacy in the world of literature. Pocket Maya Angelou Wisdom is a collection of some of her best quotes on love, self-empowerment, and identity. Among them are: “People ask me sometimes… ‘When will there be enough women on the court?’ And my answer is: ‘When there are nine.’” As well as sage advice, like, “Don’t be distracted by emotions like anger, envy, resentment. These just zap energy and waste time.”

Artist Frida Kahlo was one of the most influential painters of the 20th century. Her expressive and deeply personal self-portraits—replete with symbolism—told the story of her passionate life. There's a lot we can learn from her, which makes The Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book a great resource. It amasses some of the painter's most enduring quotes on love, style, life, art, and more in a small text that's easy to tote wherever you travel.

These pocket-sized books are full of wisdom from feminist icons!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
