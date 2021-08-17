Real-life heroes may not wear capes, but they're still pretty amazing. Feminist icons RBG, Maya Angelou, and Frida Kahlo all left an impact on the world. Now, you can learn from their experiences with a series of pocket-sized books. Each one features an assemblage of the figure's most powerful quotes.

Supreme Court Justice and lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life fighting for equality and civil rights. Pocket RGB Wisdom gathers memorable passages, like: “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” As well as, “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived; however, if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

American writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou left an enduring legacy in the world of literature. Pocket Maya Angelou Wisdom is a collection of some of her best quotes on love, self-empowerment, and identity. Among them are: “People ask me sometimes… ‘When will there be enough women on the court?’ And my answer is: ‘When there are nine.’” As well as sage advice, like, “Don’t be distracted by emotions like anger, envy, resentment. These just zap energy and waste time.”

Artist Frida Kahlo was one of the most influential painters of the 20th century. Her expressive and deeply personal self-portraits—replete with symbolism—told the story of her passionate life. There's a lot we can learn from her, which makes The Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book a great resource. It amasses some of the painter's most enduring quotes on love, style, life, art, and more in a small text that's easy to tote wherever you travel.

These pocket-sized books are full of wisdom from feminist icons!

Pocket RBG Wisdom

Pocket Maya Angelou Wisdom

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom

