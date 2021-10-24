Home / Architecture

Architects Imagine a Lush ‘Garden City’ That Would Provide Locally Sourced Food for Paris

By Samantha Pires on October 24, 2021
Garden City of the Crescent Moon by Rescubika

With a warming climate and endlessly growing urban areas, the way in which cities access food sources and nature is increasingly important. In this conceptual project by architecture firm Rescubika, the designers imagine a Garden City of the Crescent Moon that would provide a critical resource for Paris.

The proposal features a series of lush garden types that follows the existing crescent shape of Lac des Minimes in the Bois de Vincennes. This site is located on the eastern edge of the city and is the largest public park in all of Paris. With this new intervention, the park would retain its mental health benefit as a nature retreat for city dwellers but would also sustain them with locally sourced food.

Garden City of the Crescent Moon by Rescubika

Benoit Patterlini, the lead architect of Rescubika, sees the benefits of urban agriculture and the types of plants and animals that could be supported in the new Garden City. He imagines that it allows for the supply of basics like corn, beans, herbs, and even livestock such as cattle. All of these resources can be grown in or near the city and will strengthen the community through programs like farmers' markets and shops that sell locally grown products.

This introduces the project’s two main ideas: proximity and instantaneity. Rescubika believes that the proximity of these resources to their urban centers is immensely important because of their lesser environmental impact and benefit to the community. Related to the geographic distance is instantaneity, as defined by the designers as the ability “to enjoy urban facilities” in their area.

This is not the first eco-urbanist project by Rescubika. If you are inspired by this dramatic intervention of nature into city life, be sure to read our coverage of the Mandragore—a conceptual proposal for the tallest tower in New York City that also eats up carbon. You can also find these and more projects on Rescubika’s website.

Rescubika conceptualized the Garden City of the Crescent Moon to provide locally sourced food for Paris.

Terraced Garden Feature in the Garden City of the Crescent Moon by RescubikaAerial View of the Garden City of the Crescent Moon by RescubikaLooking Down to the Garden City of the Crescent Moon by RescubikaView of Water Feature in the Garden City of the Crescent Moon by Rescubika

Rescubika: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Rescubika.

Related Articles:

Architects Propose World’s Tallest Tower in NYC That Eats Up Carbon

Each Dome in This Futuristic Botanical Garden Has a Different Climate and Plant Life

Lush Vertical Garden Tower Will Bring City Dwellers Closer to Nature

Dreamy ‘House of Four Gardens’ Concept Blurs the Line Between Building and Nature

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Fascinating Facts About the World Famous Leaning Tower of Pisa
Architects Design a Conceptual Zero-Energy, Zero-Waste Eco-Resort in the Philippines
Architect Attached a Giant Skateboard Ramp to a House That Doubles as a Deck
Interactive Climate Center Invites Residents To Enjoy View of the Water From Its Unique Façade
Sprawling Rainforest With Giant Parrots Line a Fantastic Façade in London
Boomerang-Shaped Research Center Offers Visitors Dramatic Views of the Arctic Landscape

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architect Dorte Mandrup on Irreplaceable Places and Designing With Landscape [Podcast]
Learn About La Madeleine, the Iconic Parisian Church Dedicated to Mary Magdalene
Observation Tower Inspired by a Strand of DNA Gives New Perspective To Flat Marshland
Historic 1930s Sea Pool Is Getting a Dramatic Redesign Resembling a Topographic Map
Notre Dame Will Reopen in 2024 Before the Summer Olympics in Paris
Futuristic Bridge Connecting Olympic Museum Is Inspired by the Movement of Athletes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.