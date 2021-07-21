Wear Your Favorite Art on Your Arm With These Creative Bags

Not only do bags help us get our supplies from point A to point B, but they also add pizzazz to our ensembles. For those that favor an eclectic style, the creative brand LOQI makes fashionable and environmentally friendly bags inspired by some of the world’s most beloved works of art.

Frida Kahlo, for instance, is a creative icon whose passionate and arduous life continues to inspire people around the world. The Self Portrait With Hummingbird tote bag is based on one of her masterpieces in which the artist is surrounded by a setting of verdant foliage and exotic animals, including a monkey, cat, dragonfly, and some butterflies. Plus, the accessory is made of 100% recycled materials and is GREEN CIRCLE certified.

Similarly, the Swaying Dancer tote bag is inspired by French artist Edgar Degas, and his series of ballerina paintings. On the water-resistant material is a design with a group of colorful ballerinas illuminated by bright stage lights, practicing the choreography of their dance. Swing this theatrical bag over your shoulder as you “perform” your errands and you too will feel like a prima ballerina.

Or, if you require bigger transportation, there's the Sunflowers Weekender Bag, which is based on a botanical painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh. The large, yellow-colored accessory is made of 100% recycled materials and features a zip-closed design with two handles and an adjustable and removal strap. This bag is sure to make every trip feel like a French vacation.

Scroll down to see more artistic bags, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Wear your favorite art on your arm with one of these creative bags by LOQI.

Self Portrait with Hummingbird Recycled Tote Bag

Swaying Dancer Tote Bag

Sunflowers Recycled Weekender

Find more tote bags and weekenders in My Modern Met Store!

LOQI: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

6 Ideas for DIY Tote Bags You Can Easily Sew, Decorate, and Use Every Day

Artistic Tote Bags To Help You Shop in Style While Saving Earth

16 Best Tote Bags to Take With You on Your Shopping Sprees