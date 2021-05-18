Home / Science / Astronomy

Last “Ring of Fire” Eclipse for Almost 2 Years Is Happening in June

By Jessica Stewart on May 18, 2021
Silhouette of Annular Solar Eclipse

Photo: Stock Photos from Hit1912/Shutterstock

Skywatchers, get ready for a big event. The ring of fire solar eclipse is making its 2021 appearance on June 10. Also known as an annular solar eclipse, the incredible event occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in a straight line. This causes the Moon to almost completely block the Sun, leaving only a fiery ring visible. It's the last time we'll see one until October 2023, so get your special glasses ready.

The Sun, Moon, and Earth being aligned aren't the only requirements for an annular solar eclipse. It also must be a New Moon and the Moon needs to be almost as far as possible from the Earth in order for just the Sun's ring to remain visible. When everything lines up, that's when the spectacular event occurs.

While parts of North America, as well as most of Europe and Asia, are in line to see at least a partial eclipse, the real show is way up north. In North America, this means that Ontario, Nunavut, and the northern part of Quebec should see the full eclipse. Parts of Greenland, as well as northern Yakutia in the Russian Far East will also enjoy a full view.

The entire event can take up to three hours in areas where annularity is visible, though the actual time where the ring of fire is visible can last anywhere from one second to 12 minutes. As the 2021 annular solar eclipse starts at 4:12 am EST, with the full eclipse beginning at 5:49 am EST, it should make for some interesting photographs. At this time, the Sun will be just above the horizon, making for a dramatic scene.

Sky & Telescope is helping eclipse chasers make their way to the remote locations needed to view the full event thanks to their specially chartered flight. Lucky passengers will board at Minneapolis-St.Paul airport early in the morning of the eclipse. Over the course of the three-hour flight, the plane will move along a path specifically charted to ensure the best eclipse viewing. Talk about taking in the eclipse with style!

h/t: [Martha Stewart]

Related Articles:

Perfectly Timed Photo Captures a Person “Holding” a Total Solar Eclipse

Incredible Photo of a Sunrise During a Solar Eclipse Looks Like the Ocean Has Horns

This Year’s Largest Super Blood Moon Will Soon Be Visible Across North America and Australasia

Perfectly Timed Photo Frames a Solar Eclipse Around a Man Leading a Camel in the Desert

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Legendary Constellations and the Stories Behind Them (According to Greek Mythology)
6 Reasons Why Mars Is the Next Destination for Human Exploration
Amazing Restored Photos of Earth Taken by Apollo Astronauts
You Can Now Hear NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Flying on Mars
This Year’s Largest Super Blood Moon Will Soon Be Visible Across North America and Australasia
SpaceX Capsule Splashes Down, Bringing Four Astronauts Back Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

RIP Michael Collins: The Man Who Helped NASA Land on the Moon Dies at Age 90
NASA Ingenuity Continues To Make History With First Color Aerial Photo of Mars
NASA Perseverance Rover Just Made the First Breathable Oxygen on Mars
NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Successfully Takes History-Making Flight on Mars
NASA Releases Breathtaking Image of Rolling Blue Dunes on Mars
Astrophotographer Combined 12 Years of Milky Way Images Into One Giant ‘Grand Mosaic’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.