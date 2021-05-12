Barack and Michelle Obama Share Heartfelt Tributes to Honor Their Late Dog Bo

He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CHweCxwJ7a — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

Pets, more often than not, transcend their roles as snuggly companions and eventually even become additional members of the family. And it’s no different when you’re a former presidential family. On Saturday, May 8, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama shared the devastating news that their family dog, Bo, had passed away after a battle with cancer.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” Barack Obama shared on Twitter. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between… He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”

The beloved Portuguese water dog, who was gifted to the Obamas from the late senator Ted Kennedy in 2009, was 12 years old at the time of his death. During his years in the White House—and beyond—Bo not only carved a place in the hearts of the Obama family but also in the hearts of Americans everywhere.

“Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls,” Michelle Obama shared on her Instagram. “We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us. We also know we weren’t the only ones who cared for Bo, and are grateful for all the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us.”

The news of Bo’s death was met with a large outpouring of sympathy from those who also had love for the presidential pup. Scroll down to read the entirety of the Obamas’ heartfelt tributes to their beloved pet and see the flood of love and support they received in response to the news.

Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CHweCxwJ7a — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

Michelle Obama also shared a touching message relaying the news on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

In response to the devastating news, the internet poured out its condolences and shared sadness at the loss of the Obamas' much-beloved dog.

This legit bums me out so much. RIP Bo Obama 😞🖤 pic.twitter.com/Alm0PwjsMw — scjo (@sassiscjo) May 8, 2021

Dogs give us some of the best days of our lives, & some of the saddest. Bo was blessed with a loving human family & a very happy life. I am very sorry for the loss of your dear Bo, Mr. President. Hugs to the girls & Mrs. Obama who I’m certain are devastated by Bo’s passing.🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/I7CDBwOVUe — Jen (@EmpoweredMuse) May 8, 2021

Very sorry to hear this news. He was a very good boy x — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 8, 2021

I’m so very sorry. Bo has been a constant companion and is forever on my backpack.

💙🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/pvjAHT42kM — 🪐✨Oh For Crissakes… 📋🛹💅🏽 (@lisareynaloe) May 8, 2021

Mr. President, i am so very sorry for your loss. I lost my beloved companion, Kopi, over 5 months ago and can still feel her loss every day, but it is finally manageable. He will be waiting for you at the end of the Rainbow Bridge and you will see him again. Fly high, Bo. — Thinknoodles #RIPKopi 🐶🍜 (@Thinknoodles) May 8, 2021

A favorite photo. ❤️

So sorry for your loss, Mr. President, First Lady Michelle, Malia and Sasha. pic.twitter.com/JGgezFMdih — AZDem (@ResistNonsense) May 8, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to you and your family, Mr. President. We all witnessed the joy Bo brought to your family, and to us as well.🙏❤️🐶 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 8, 2021

Mr. President I’m so sorry to hear that Bo died. He was as lucky to have you as you were to have him. pic.twitter.com/E2yXqeZpJw — Manatee Dreams (@MakeYourBed1) May 8, 2021

Every dog goes heaven. So sorry for your loss pic.twitter.com/49bRZskUiv — Angelos Angelidis (@2006AA) May 8, 2021

Sending light & love to the Obama Family. Bo brought so much joy to the American people. We join you in your sorrow of Bo’s transition to the Rainbow Bridge. 💔🌈😢🐾#RIPBO pic.twitter.com/nNAYDWwYWC — Da Rescued Queendom (@QueenVLM) May 8, 2021

