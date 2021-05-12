Home / Animals / Dogs

Barack and Michelle Obama Share Heartfelt Tributes to Honor Their Late Dog Bo

By Arnesia Young on May 12, 2021

Pets, more often than not, transcend their roles as snuggly companions and eventually even become additional members of the family. And it’s no different when you’re a former presidential family. On Saturday, May 8, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama shared the devastating news that their family dog, Bo, had passed away after a battle with cancer.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” Barack Obama shared on Twitter. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between… He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”

The beloved Portuguese water dog, who was gifted to the Obamas from the late senator Ted Kennedy in 2009, was 12 years old at the time of his death. During his years in the White House—and beyond—Bo not only carved a place in the hearts of the Obama family but also in the hearts of Americans everywhere.

“Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls,” Michelle Obama shared on her Instagram. “We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us. We also know we weren’t the only ones who cared for Bo, and are grateful for all the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us.”

The news of Bo’s death was met with a large outpouring of sympathy from those who also had love for the presidential pup. Scroll down to read the entirety of the Obamas’ heartfelt tributes to their beloved pet and see the flood of love and support they received in response to the news.

Barack Obama shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter, sharing the news that their beloved dog Bo had died.

Michelle Obama also shared a touching message relaying the news on her Instagram.

 

In response to the devastating news, the internet poured out its condolences and shared sadness at the loss of the Obamas' much-beloved dog.

