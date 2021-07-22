Home / Entertainment

Family and Fans Remember Robin Williams on What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday

By Sara Barnes on July 22, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zak pym williams (@zakpym)

Zak Williams, the oldest son of the legendary comedian and actor Robin Williams, paid tribute to his dad on what would’ve been his 70th birthday. On July 21, Zak shared photos and sweet sentiments on both Instagram and Twitter that convey the complexities of grief where joy and sorrow are wrapped into one.

In a longer post on Instagram, Zak wrote, “Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us. Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!” It’s accompanied by a black and white photo of his dad, shot by Arthur Grace, as he appears likely backstage or in a green room.

Robin Williams was a prolific creative force and regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He first gained fame by playing an alien named Mork in the television series Mork & Mindy. Eventually, he transitioned into film and starred in comedy blockbusters such as Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, as well as the Night at the Museum franchise. But he was also known for his dramatic roles, particularly in films including Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting. And, who could forget Willams as the voice of Genie in the Disney animated classic, Aladdin. The list goes on.

Williams died by suicide in 2014 at age 63 while suffering from a type of progressive dementia called Lewy body dementia. Since that time, he has been remembered in tributes by his family and by fans for his comedy and acting, of course, but also for his kind and generous spirit. It’s famously known that Williams required companies to hire a certain number of unhoused people in order to book him—as his way of giving back.

See how fans remembered Williams on what would’ve been his 70th birthday, below.

Fans are remembering acting and comedy legend Robin Williams on what would've been his 70th birthday.

Related Articles:

Photographer Takes Photos of Mimes in Central Park. Discovers It’s a Young Robin Williams 35 Years Later.

Famous Actors Pose Next to Their Most Iconic Roles in Clever Photo Manipulations

These 7 Friends Dressed Up as Different Ben Stiller Characters for Halloween Tradition

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Striking Celebrity Portraits Photographed In-Person At the 2021 Academy Awards
Tiffany Haddish Found Out She Won a Grammy While Filming Her Own Show and Has Best Reaction
Celebrities Film Virtual “Entrances” for the Iconic ‘Instyle Elevator’ at the Golden Globes
Long-Awaited Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Have a Real-Life Howl’s Moving Castle
Digital Artist Merges Famous Faces to Create Confusing Celebrity Mashups
Beloved Actress and Comedian Betty White Turns 99 Years Old

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Legendary 98-Year-Old Betty White Holds World Record for Longest TV Career
Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender in Powerfully Vulnerable Statement of Joy
Lifelike Freddie Mercury Marionette Captivates a Crowd in Madrid
Macaulay Culkin Reveals His ‘Home Alone’ Face Mask to Stay Safe From COVID-19
6 Unique Card Games Played in Different Countries Around the World
Sir David Attenborough Joins Instagram and Breaks World Record for Fastest Follower Gains

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.