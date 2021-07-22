Family and Fans Remember Robin Williams on What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zak pym williams (@zakpym)

Zak Williams, the oldest son of the legendary comedian and actor Robin Williams, paid tribute to his dad on what would’ve been his 70th birthday. On July 21, Zak shared photos and sweet sentiments on both Instagram and Twitter that convey the complexities of grief where joy and sorrow are wrapped into one.

In a longer post on Instagram, Zak wrote, “Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us. Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!” It’s accompanied by a black and white photo of his dad, shot by Arthur Grace, as he appears likely backstage or in a green room.

Robin Williams was a prolific creative force and regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He first gained fame by playing an alien named Mork in the television series Mork & Mindy. Eventually, he transitioned into film and starred in comedy blockbusters such as Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, as well as the Night at the Museum franchise. But he was also known for his dramatic roles, particularly in films including Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting. And, who could forget Willams as the voice of Genie in the Disney animated classic, Aladdin. The list goes on.

Williams died by suicide in 2014 at age 63 while suffering from a type of progressive dementia called Lewy body dementia. Since that time, he has been remembered in tributes by his family and by fans for his comedy and acting, of course, but also for his kind and generous spirit. It’s famously known that Williams required companies to hire a certain number of unhoused people in order to book him—as his way of giving back.

See how fans remembered Williams on what would’ve been his 70th birthday, below.

Robin Williams would have turned 70 today. A comic genius and hugely underrated actor. Greatly missed. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/Lph1KqDBy2 — Dom Holder 🎬 🎞 🎥 (@DomHolder) July 21, 2021

“No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.” Today would have been Robin Williams’ 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/3qxRGYiTsK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2021

Today would have been Robin Williams’ 70th birthday. I miss the guy. Please take a moment… https://t.co/V56UhdaAVK — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2021

the way he lit up the screen, and our lives ✨ Robin Williams would have been 70 today. 💙🦋 pic.twitter.com/Sq3zEgOWZ2 — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 21, 2021

Happy birthday Robin Williams, we miss you everyday. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/7iSh7S0L0S — Madame Y (@yleniaindenial) July 21, 2021

The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone. —Robin Williams (born July 21, 1951) pic.twitter.com/6q6cVdg0Hq — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) July 21, 2021

Not a year goes by without remembering you. Happy birthday #RobinWilliams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O7s6bopz0O — Prasad Bhat (@PrasadPBhat) July 21, 2021

In honor of his birthday, we're looking back at the film and television career of #RobinWilliams. Which role is your favorite? https://t.co/wPnrYdhD9D pic.twitter.com/9FzQNZBFUe — IMDb (@IMDb) July 21, 2021

Robin Williams winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in Good Will Hunting will always be one of my favorite Oscar moments. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/jYbYAPCvyx — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 21, 2021

“Sometimes you can have a whole lifetime in a day and never notice that this is a beautiful as it gets.” -Robin Williams#BornOnThisDay pic.twitter.com/gER9YSzDfK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) July 21, 2021

The last scene with Robin Williams. Rip 😢 pic.twitter.com/fUofPGtp45 — scooby ☕️ (@callme_scooby) July 21, 2021

