Trace the Course of Rock & Roll History With This Amazing Blueprint Poster

By Margherita Cole on November 30, 2021
Rock and Roll Blueprint Poster

Posters are a great way to change the look of your space quickly and without spending too much money. And, if you find the right piece of wall art, you can show off your passions as well. Creative brand Dorothy has designed a line of unique and educational posters for anyone who enjoys music, film, history, and geography.

The Rock and Roll Love Blueprint Poster, for instance, traces the chronology of rock music on the circuit board of a guitar amplifier. Included in the gold text are the names of over 1,400 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers who have influenced the evolution of rock music. Beginning with the early blues and jazz performers like Ma Rainey and Sister Rosetta, it continues to trailblazers like Elvis and then the next generation of rockstars like The Velvet Underground and Janis Joplin. It also features the names of contemporary musicians, including St. Vincent and Arctic Monkeys.

Similarly, the Film Map Poster reimagines a vintage Los Angeles street map with the titles of over 900 famous movies. Some of the cinematic locations include Lost Highway, On the Waterfront, Jurassic Park, Reservoir Dogs, Carlito's Way, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Valley of the Dolls, The Wolf of Wall Street, La La Land, and The Shape of Water. Guests will enjoy pouring over the details to find more movie titles hidden inside the map.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
