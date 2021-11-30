Trace the Course of Rock & Roll History With This Amazing Blueprint Poster

Posters are a great way to change the look of your space quickly and without spending too much money. And, if you find the right piece of wall art, you can show off your passions as well. Creative brand Dorothy has designed a line of unique and educational posters for anyone who enjoys music, film, history, and geography.

The Rock and Roll Love Blueprint Poster, for instance, traces the chronology of rock music on the circuit board of a guitar amplifier. Included in the gold text are the names of over 1,400 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers who have influenced the evolution of rock music. Beginning with the early blues and jazz performers like Ma Rainey and Sister Rosetta, it continues to trailblazers like Elvis and then the next generation of rockstars like The Velvet Underground and Janis Joplin. It also features the names of contemporary musicians, including St. Vincent and Arctic Monkeys.

Similarly, the Film Map Poster reimagines a vintage Los Angeles street map with the titles of over 900 famous movies. Some of the cinematic locations include Lost Highway, On the Waterfront, Jurassic Park, Reservoir Dogs, Carlito's Way, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Valley of the Dolls, The Wolf of Wall Street, La La Land, and The Shape of Water. Guests will enjoy pouring over the details to find more movie titles hidden inside the map.

Scroll down to see these cool posters, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

These cool posters are the perfect gift for people who love music and movies!

Rock and Roll Love Blueprint Poster

Film Map Poster

U.S.A. Song Map Poster

World Song Map Poster

Find more posters at My Modern Met Store!

Dorothy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

These Scratch-Off Posters Have 100 Surprises Hidden in the Design

Stylish Posters Reimagine Classic Literature as Vintage-Inspired Postage Stamps

Test Your Music, Film, and Geography Skills With These Cool Posters