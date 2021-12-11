Home / Infographic

What Is the Rosetta Stone? Discover This Historical Stone Monument of Egypt [Infographic]

By Claudicet Pena on December 11, 2021
The Rosetta Stone

Photo: Hans Hillewaert via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0 International)

Very few people know the incredible history of the Rosetta Stone. This ancient Egyptian artifact is a thick slab of granodiorite rock that dates back to 196 BCE. Though this remarkable block of stone may seem like an ordinary, fractured piece of rock with some etchings on it, it is actually the bedrock of modern knowledge of Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

The Rosetta Stone allowed scholars, researchers, and even mathematicians to dive into translating it and making sense of the unknown figures and languages present on it. Today, we owe a great debt of gratitude to those that have deciphered this key to the past, allowing us to learn more and more about ancient civilizations.

Scroll down to learn more about the large, slightly broken stone monument that is the Rosetta Stone.

Have you heard of the Rosetta Stone? Discover the history and mystery of the engraved rock in this infographic.

What Is the Rosetta Stone? Infographic

Claudicet Pena

Claudicet Pena is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. In 2005, she attended the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University where she studied Business and Marketing. Later in her career, she found herself teaching yoga and meditation full-time, earning the title “Best Yoga Teacher 2016” by Best Self Atlanta Magazine. Claudicet is currently based in Boston, combining her passions for art, writing, and business development. As a creative at heart, she devotes time to her own outlets of yoga, meditation, writing, drawing, and painting. Claudicet also shares her love of arts & culture with her daughter as they explore the city and travel abroad. Explore along with them on Instagram: @claudipena.
