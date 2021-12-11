What Is the Rosetta Stone? Discover This Historical Stone Monument of Egypt [Infographic]

Very few people know the incredible history of the Rosetta Stone. This ancient Egyptian artifact is a thick slab of granodiorite rock that dates back to 196 BCE. Though this remarkable block of stone may seem like an ordinary, fractured piece of rock with some etchings on it, it is actually the bedrock of modern knowledge of Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

The Rosetta Stone allowed scholars, researchers, and even mathematicians to dive into translating it and making sense of the unknown figures and languages present on it. Today, we owe a great debt of gratitude to those that have deciphered this key to the past, allowing us to learn more and more about ancient civilizations.

Scroll down to learn more about the large, slightly broken stone monument that is the Rosetta Stone.

Have you heard of the Rosetta Stone? Discover the history and mystery of the engraved rock in this infographic.

