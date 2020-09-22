RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Here is my daughter last year at 8 years old dressed as RBG for superhero day. She read a book on RBG and chose her as her superhero. pic.twitter.com/GOHmgTTXVs — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) September 19, 2020

There are many ways to celebrate the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. One way that the internet is paying homage to this incredible woman is by playing dress-up—sort of. Parents are sharing pictures of their daughters dressed as the Notorious R.B.G. for school events and holidays. Accompanying the cute photos are messages that highlight the impact that she's had on young girls with their entire futures in front of them.

The girls look at Ginsburg as a superhero. According to several of the tweets shared, these kids chose to dress up as her during “hero days” at school or for presentations on a person that they look up to. “When my daughter was in 2nd grade they had to do a wax museum program,” one woman explained. “Each child had to dress up as someone who they admired and give a short speech about that person. My sweet child dressed up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” Another tweet by Jessica Zeaske featured a group of young girls all dressed as Ginsburg. “We watched as our girls bling-ed out collars for their justice robes and power posed,” she wrote, “and we knew nothing could stop them.”

Scroll down to see some of the costumes and hear about the impact that Ginsburg made.

Parents are celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy by sharing photos of their daughters dressed as the Supreme Court justice.

Who needs Avengers when you can dress up as a real superhero on Halloween? #RBG #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/pcJORoe8Oi — David Bach (@DBachGlobal) September 19, 2020

When my daughter was in 2nd grade they had to do a wax museum program. Each child had to dress up as someone who they admired & give a short speech about that person. My sweet child dressed up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I was so proud & moms constantly came to take pictures. pic.twitter.com/zXsasCgcMT — 💖Amanda🌎♻️⚜ (@amandaleighbb72) September 19, 2020

My daughter chose #RuthBaderGinsburg as her “hero in literature” to dress up as in Kindergarten two years ago. May RBG’s family find peace amongst the bitter partisan fighting that is about to take place. She was an amazing woman. We must fight to #ProtectWomensRights #RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/pB79Rt5WCN — Sofia & Enzo’s Daddy (@yrboy_friendshp) September 19, 2020

Our daughters were all #RuthBaderGinsburg that day. After we read “I Dissent, RBG Makes Her Mark” by Debbie Levy 👍 ❤️@debbielevybooks we watched as our girls bling-ed out collars for their justice robes and power posed and we knew nothing could stop them. Thank you #RBG https://t.co/VBhy3mA1kc — jessica.zeaske (@JessicaZeaske) September 19, 2020

My daughter Maya as her shero RBG. pic.twitter.com/dIMQG4wgnf — Paul Friedmann (@mathteacherjedi) September 19, 2020

The Notorious Ruth Bader Ginsburg getting ready for Halloween ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N9Fjg7usaf — Joyce Hutchens (@JoyceHutchens3) September 21, 2020

Proud moment when my daughter chose RBG for her second grade class project on influential Americans. RBG inspired many and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/r5rZsmcnJN — Robert Hackney (@BobbyHackney) September 18, 2020

Our daughter @leylafern10, chief justice at @JBSchool, as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she met last summer. pic.twitter.com/WaVMXVEVDp — Chris King (@chriskingstl) September 19, 2020

Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for inspiring my little girl to aspire to be a Supreme Court Justice when she grows up. #RIPRGB You have inspired generations of women and girls to believe that we can be more. My youngest was so proud to dress up as you for Purim this year. pic.twitter.com/EORpjchTcu — Carrie Goldman (@CarrieMGoldman) September 19, 2020

When your daughter chooses to dress up as #RBG for book week..I really could not be more proud or hopeful for the future. ..Rest in Power RBG – you are the role model for all girls to aspire to ⁦@bongindustryz⁩ @NotoriousRBG⁩ #RBG #RIPRBG ⁦@Drhutch2011⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/4SRefRTdUR — Dr Karen Williams MPH FRANZCP (@DrWilliams) September 21, 2020

This is my daughter, 2 years ago. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a hero in our house. She was everything I’m not, but always wanted to be. She was everything I’m raising my daughters to strive for, and my sons to embrace. Rest now, our beloved RBG. And thank you. pic.twitter.com/jLi7ypbVQ6 — Dinah (@dinahaddie) September 19, 2020

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

These Adorable Page Flags Featuring Iconic People Will Help You Stay Organized in Style

TIME Creates 100 Covers for Groundbreaking Women of the Year Project

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice