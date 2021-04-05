Home / Photography

Visually Satisfying Shadow Photos Are What Every Perfectionist Needs To See

By Emma Taggart on April 5, 2021
Satisfying Shadows by Joaquim Campa

Sometimes, rays of sunlight hit objects at the perfect angle and cast shadows that are even more interesting than the object itself. Twitter user Joaquim Campa recently shared a gallery of “satisfying shadows for perfectionists” to reveal silhouettes, shapes, and contours that are seriously pleasing to the eye.

In one image, the shadow cast from a bicycle rack fits just into two yellow lines painted on the ground. In another, a rectangular metal pillar casts a shadow that aligns with the angles of the pavement tiles. Regardless of the object, each image captures the shadow at the perfect time of day and offers you a sigh of satisfied relief.

Before long, fellow perfectionists began replying to Campa’s tweet and telling him just how much they needed to see the precisely formed shadows. One person wrote, “This seriously calms me down. Thank you.” Another tweeted, “This brings comfort to my soul.” Some even replied with their own perfectly-timed shadow photos. It’s unclear why we all love visually satisfying images like these, but there’s no doubt the perfect order just feels right.

Some others replied with their own perfectly-timed shadow photos.

Joaquim Campa: Twitter
h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

All images via Joaquim Campa.

