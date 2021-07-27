Home / Animals

Scorpion Mother and Babies Glow in Brilliant Blues and Purples Under UV Light

By Jessica Stewart on July 27, 2021
Scorpion Glowing Under UV Light

Photo: Alex Stemmer/DepositPhotos

As if scorpions weren't cool enough, did you know that they actually glow under UV light? Insect artist Sarah Folts, aka The Butterfly Babe, recently posted some incredible video footage that shows just how brilliantly these arachnids glow. In the short clip, a mother scorpion and her babies are exposed to UV light. The results are incredible.

The mom's exoskeleton transforms into fluorescent turquoise the moment the light is shined on it. The babies, on the other hand, take on a purple hue. So what causes this magical occurrence? Scorpions have a cuticle, which is a flexible part of their exoskeleton. Part of a scorpion's cuticle is a thin layer called the hyaline layer. This layer reacts with blacklight or moonlight to cause a fantastic glow.

And we're not talking about a faint glow, but something big and bold. The hyaline layer is so strong that even fossilized scorpions emit a glow when exposed to ultraviolet light. And, scientists have found that scorpion samples preserved in liquid will cause the liquid to begin glowing. Interestingly, researchers are still trying to understand why scorpions have this ability. While there's no direct answer about why scorpions can glow, there are several different theories that have been floated by researchers.

Among the theories supported by studies is the idea that fluorescence appears to help scorpions detect and avoid UV light. In fact, a 2012 study appeared to show that scorpions detect light with their entire bodies, not just their eyes. As scorpions are nocturnal, understanding if there is light or not lets them know when they can come out and feed.

Another fascinating aspect of the scorpion mystery is that the glow gets stronger as the cuticles harden. So, scorpions don't fluoresce as much right after they molt. And similarly, the babies in the video still have a soft cuticle, which accounts for the color difference.

Whatever the precise reason for their glow, it certainly helps scientists out in the field. By shining a blacklight, researchers are easily able to spot scorpions out and about in the evening when they are at their most active.

See how this mother scorpion and her babies glow under UV light.

h/t: [PetaPixel, Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Researchers Discover That Platypuses Mysteriously Glow Under Ultraviolet Light

Largest Eagles in the World Are So Big That Their Talons Are Bigger Than Bear Claws

New Study Finds That Crows Are So Intelligent They Understand the Concept of Zero

Watch a Cast of Insects Take Flight in This Extreme Slow-Motion Video Filmed at 3,200 FPS

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Drone Photographer Accidentally Spots a Shark Attack and Then Saves Man’s Life
Watch How a Helpful Guy Saves Local Sea Turtles From Unnecessary Suffering
Man Takes Selfie With Cute Quokka Who Then Continues to Follow Him
Aerial Time-Lapse Video Captures Mesmerizing Movements of Over 1,000 Sheep
Australian Wildlife Park Reveals Its Clever Trick To Weigh a Baby Koala
Finland Is Covering Reindeer Antlers With Reflective Paint To Prevent Auto Accidents

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch a Thirsty Squirrel Drink From an Ice Cube During Portland Heatwave
Bindi Irwin Introduces Baby Daughter to Adorable Group of Baby Kangaroos
Watch Chappi the Adorable Hedgehog Enjoy Splashing Around in the Bath
Disabled Tortoise Can Finally Move Around Thanks to His New Custom Wheelchair
Rare Newborn Black Jaguar Cub Brings Hope to the “Near Threatened” Species
Lobster Diver Nearly Swallowed by Humpback Whale Gets Spat Out Alive

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.