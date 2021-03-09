Home / Design / Creative Products

Solar Powered Sunflower Lights Illuminate Your Garden at Night

By Emma Taggart on March 9, 2021
Solar Powered Sunflower Lights

Flowers use their petals to absorb, transmit, and reflect sunlight, so it makes total sense that these sunflower-shaped garden lights are solar-powered. The artificial blooms are made of delicate tame fabric, mimicking real sunflower petals. However, rather than wilting away during colder months, these happy flowers look great all year round. And when nighttime comes, they illuminate and transform your garden into an enchanted wonderland.

Sold as a pack of two by SHENGAN, each faux flower stands 13 inches tall and has a 5.9-inch sunflower head. The integrated solar panel charges the battery, which powers the LED lights. Each flower can stay lit up for a total of eight hours, until the sun comes up and charges them again.

These sunflower lights are perfect for decorating your backyard, lawn, pathway, patio, walkway, or fence. But if yellow isn’t your color, SHENGAN also sells chrysanthemum solar flower lights in pink and white hues.

Check out the flower-inspired solar garden lights below. If you're inspired to light up your garden, you can buy the sunflower lights and the chrysanthemum lights on Amazon.

These solar-powered sunflower lights illuminate your garden and transform it into an enchanted wonderland.

Solar Powered Sunflower LightsSolar Powered Sunflower LightsSolar Powered Sunflower Lights

They're made from delicate tame fabric, mimicking real sunflower petals.

Solar Powered Sunflower LightsSolar Powered Sunflower LightsSolar Powered Sunflower Lights

There's also pretty chrysanthemum-inspired solar flower lights.

Solar Powered Flower LightsSolar Powered Flower LightsSHENGAN: Amazon
h/t: [Totally the Bomb]

