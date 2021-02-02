Home / News

American Voting Rights Advocate Stacey Abrams Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

By Madeleine Muzdakis on February 2, 2021
Stacey Abrams Votign Rights Advocate Georgia Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Stacey Abrams photographed in 2019 at a National Press Club luncheon. (Photo: Stock Photos from AL TEICH/Shutterstock)

Every December, the Norwegian Nobel Committee presents the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in the presence of the King of Norway and dignitaries from around the world. Alfred Nobel—a 19th-century Swedish industrialist and inventor—established the honor as part of his legacy of Nobel Prizes which are awarded yearly in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Economics, Literature, and Peace. The Peace Prize often garners special attention. Barack Obama, Elie Wiesel, and Malala Yousafzai are among the winners of the award. As nominations for the 2021 laureate close, American lawyer, politician, and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams is among the international group of nominees.

Nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize can be put forth by many people—including academics, parliament members, and former winners. Those nominating someone may choose to publicly disclose their nomination, which will then be considered by a five-member Nobel Committee. The Committee creates a short-list which then goes to further review by experts and an eventual final decision. The road to the million-dollar prize is long for a nominee, but it begins with a nomination. While most winners have been individuals or groups of specific people, organizations can also receive the prize. The European Union won in 2012, and the recipient in 2020 was the World Food Programme.

Abrams was nominated recently by Norwegian parliament member Lars Haltbrekken, who explained, “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights.” According to Reuters, he announced, “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, the same year the monumental Civil Rights Act was passed in the United States.

Abrams—a graduate of Yale Law School—hails from Georgia, King's home state. She served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017. In 2018, she ran as the Democratic candidate for governor and lost by only two percentage points to her opponent Brian Kemp. The election year saw massive purging of voter rolls—significantly impacting communities of color—which focused national attention on the barriers to access which voters face both in Georgia and across the nation. To address these issues, Abrams founded Fair Fight 2020; her work to expand voter registration and access across her home state of Georgia has been widely lauded as pivotal to the Democratic victory in the state in 2020.

There are many people and organizations nominated every year. However, of the 107 individual winners since the prize's inception only 17 have been women. Including all other Nobel Prizes, only 16 Black winners have been honored (12 of that number with the Peace Prize). The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will not be announced until next December, but to follow the process of the prestigious award, check out the Nobel Prize website.

Martin Luther King Jr. Nobel Peace Prize 1964

Martin Luther King Jr. with the medallion presented upon his winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. At the time, King was the youngest recipient to ever receive the honor. Photographed by Phil Stanziola. (Photo: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

h/t: [Reuters, Harper's Bazaar]

Related Articles:

Iconic Young Activists Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai Finally Meet

Designer Creates Guessing Game About Incredible Women Who Have Changed the World

Best of 2020: Top 10 Amazing Art Installations That Defined a Year Like No Other

How Are Votes Counted in the United States?

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

WWII Veteran Who Raised Almost £33 Million for the NHS Has Died at Age 100
The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Been Nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Dinosaur Fossil of a Titanosaur Discovered in Argentina May Belong to the Largest Land Animal Ever
This Non-Profit Ceramics Studio Is Empowering Previously Incarcerated Individuals [Interview]
CNN’s Anderson Cooper Was Left Speechless in an Interview With Amanda Gorman Post-Inauguration
Painting by Civil War-Era Black Artist Is Presented as Smithsonian’s Inaugural Gift

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met
U.S. Rejoins World Health Organization and Paris Climate Agreement
Vice President Kamala Harris Is Making History as the First Female and Person of Color To Hold the Office
Powerful Portraits of People Dripping Colorful Paint Encourages Non-Binary View of Race [Interview]
Elon Musk Donates $5 Million To Khan Academy To Support Their Science Coursework
These Incredible Works of Literature, Film, and Music Entered the Public Domain in 2021

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.