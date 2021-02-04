Home / Entertainment

Long-Awaited Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Have a Real-Life Howl’s Moving Castle

By Emma Taggart on February 4, 2021
If you’re a fan of Studio Ghibli, you're likely eagerly anticipating the long-awaited Ghibli Park. The project was initially intended to open to the public in 2020 but was pushed back to 2022, and now it has been delayed further to 2023. This isn’t great news for those desperate to visit the park, but if the concept drawings and plans are anything to go by, it will be worth the wait. One recent reveal is that there will be a real-life Howl’s Moving Castle built on the grounds.

Written and directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, Howl’s Moving Castle (released in 2004) is one of Studio Ghibli’s most iconic films. It features Sophie, a young woman who is cursed with an old body. Her only chance of breaking the spell lies with a young wizard named Howl and his companions who live in his four-legged, walking castle. The real-life castle at Ghibli Theme Park unfortunately won’t move like the fantastical fortress in the film, but it still looks pretty impressive.

An artist’s impression of the soon-to-be-built structure shows multiple turret-like structures, balconies, and a jumble of houses haphazardly attached to its side. The image shows the castle in gray, but we’re assuming the final creation will be painted in colors similar to its movie counterpart. The not-so-moving castle will stand at approximately four to five stories tall and sit in the park’s Witch Valley area. This colorful area will also feature attractions themed after Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Ghibli Park is located in EXPO Park, the former site of the 2005 World EXPO, in Nagakute City, Aichi prefecture, Japan. Check out the real-life Howl’s Moving Castle below and keep an eye on Studio Ghibli's website for more updates on the park's opening.

Studio Ghibli: Website | Twitter
h/t: [Kotaku]

All images via Studio Ghibli.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.