Documentary Wedding Photo Contest Highlights the Best Candid Shots of Nuptials Around the World

By Sara Barnes on October 21, 2020
Candid Wedding Photos

Photo: Aleks Kus

Wedding celebrations lend themselves to meticulous planning. But even in the most coordinated events, you can’t fully anticipate the emotions that will ultimately guide the ceremony, reception, and everything in between. These are the moments that make a wedding truly unforgettable, but they can be lost in the blur of the day. Documentary wedding photographers help capture these candid moments, doing a great service to the couple so that they'll always be able to relive it. This is Reportage celebrates the creatives who know when to snap the shutter on these moments. Their Reportage Awards recognizes candid wedding images, and Collection Seventeen features some of the best unposed photographs from around the world.

With over 12,000 images submitted for Collection Seventeen, the panel of five judges certainly had their work cut out for them. They selected just 133 photographs for Reportage Awards, and their picks highlight how multifaceted and unique each celebration is. Some images showcase raucous parties with hilarious pranks and awesome dance moves, while other pictures document quiet moments of getting ready or intimate conversations between loved ones. And as weddings continue in 2020, many of these photos reflect the pandemic we’re still living through. One particularly poignant image features a couple, dressed in a suit and wedding dress, wearing masks as they are wed in an empty room by government officials.

Scroll down to see more from Collection Seventeen and get a brief but compelling look into the lives of the betrothed. And if you’re a wedding photographer with candid images to share, Collection Eighteen is now accepting submissions until November 23, 2020.

The Reportage Awards recognizes the best in candid wedding images, and Collection Seventeen features some of the best unposed photos.

This is Reportage: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by This is Reportage.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
