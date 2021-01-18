Home / Photography

Powerful Portraits of People Dripping Colorful Paint Encourages Non-Binary View of Race [Interview]

By Arnesia Young on January 18, 2021
'Black Is a Color' Photographs by Tim Tadder

Whether he's creating photographs for advertising campaigns, capturing dynamic snapshots of the body in motion, or making conceptual fine art photography, California-based fine art photographer Tim Tadder always finds a way to arrest the viewer’s interest with his unique imagery. His latest series of striking and dramatic photographs, titled Black is a Color, is no exception.

With vivid paints of varying hues poured—dripping, seemingly melting—over the subjects’ form, the photographs highlight the beauty and result of what happens when these myriad colors mix. Ultimately, Tadder hopes to draw attention to the complexity of the human experience, especially that of people of color. “Black is a Color demands that we look past skin tone, and into beautiful, infinitely complex humans,” the artist declares.

We had the chance to chat with Tadder about his newest series Black is a Color and the concept and motivation behind his work. Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview.

'Black Is a Color' Photography by Tim TadderWhat inspired the concept for Black is a Color?

Black is a Color exemplifies the strong desire for unity during an unprecedented time in our nation. When primary colors are mixed at equal parts, black is ultimately the result. During this complex process, an imperial display of tones appears in the swirling to mirror powerful structure and emotion from the subjects.

The inspiration truly came at a crucial time for the nation to unite. I hope this collection encourages empathy, unity, and a non-binary view of race. Black is a Color challenges one to see past profiling and foresee the beauty that is capable of elevating the human experience.

Tim Tadder Photography 'Black Is a Color'How did you find the subjects for these photographs, and what was it like working with them?

This concept is idiosyncratic in that we were looking to capture models with completely bald heads. We utilized social media & casting agencies in Los Angeles to find the models. We cultivated relationships with the models and helped them feel comfortable with the paint pouring process.

The synergy was great, and the models executed with real professionalism, regardless of the fact that they couldn’t speak or open their eyes during this process. Ultimately, I attempt to speak to mankind as opposed to an individual, and that’s what you get when you include such simple features as just the head and eyes of the subject.

'Black Is a Color' Paint Drip Photography by Tim TadderCan you describe your process and all the different components that went into capturing this series?

The process for this concept took numerous attempts before we got it right. We experimented with a lot of different paint viscosities and dilution techniques, and that created some serendipitously beautiful colors that really enhanced the process. We discovered as we went along and got better as we executed the concept more and more.

The specific colors I incorporated provide vividness, boldness, and a contemporary art color scheme to pique the interest of others and to ultimately elicit a response. The colors are highly methodical and deliberate.

Pink and Purple Paint Drips 'Black Is a Color' by Tim TadderWas there anything unexpected or surprising that you encountered or learned while working on this project?

When I first experimented with this series, I explored the paint in relation to that of the upcoming election. Post-shoot, I felt that I didn’t fully identify what I was trying to interpret, and then I explored the series in depth and started to see the story come to life, so I persisted and kept working towards it. Ultimately, I started this project to see what materializes, and I decided to explore this until I truly discovered the way I wanted to portray the series.

At the height of the BLM movement and post-George Floyd, I had spoken about the assault on freedoms and the division, but I haven’t created anything that spoke to how I felt about systemic racism and social injustice, or the way society perceives race as a binary stem. I wanted to explore a non-literal and unconventional way to share with people a different point of view. A view that boldly illustrates a slice of what is missed by a binary approach to race.

Multicolor Paint Drips 'Black Is a Color' by Tim TadderHow does Black is a Color fit in when juxtaposed with your other bodies of work?

This series is an unintentional trilogy to my Nothing to See and United States of Purple series by incorporating bald subjects as highly conceptual pieces of my work. This has become the framework behind my artistry. From that standpoint, I always look at bald subjects as representative of mankind, and I want to strip it down to the absolute most simplistic form so that the subjects in the art represent humanity, not just the person in the image. The images are not portraits but rather graphic representations of the concept.

Photography by Tim Tadder 'Black Is a Color'What do you hope viewers will take away from these images?

The beauty of art is your own individual take away. I believe these images will touch people in many different aspects, not just one. I hope viewers will see the beauty and raw human form that creates powerful emotion for future generations.

Is there anything else you would like to share with us?

New work to come! Stay tuned.

Vivid Paint Drip Photography by Tim Tadder

Tim Tadder: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Gallery

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tim Tadder.

Related Articles:

Illustrator Uses Art to Give a Voice to the Black Lives Matter Movement [Interview]

This New Digital Archive Preserves Black Lives Matter Protest Art From Around the World

New York Artist Spends $65,000 on Art To Support Struggling Artists During Pandemic [Interview]

Mural of Martin Luther King Was Defaced, So Street Artist Repainted It With Malcolm X [Interview]

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Poignant Photos Highlight the “Invisibility of Poverty”
Astrophotographer Captures Extraordinary Details of Moon’s Surface in 209-Megapixel Photo
Photographer Richard Silver on His Architectural Photography and Vertical Churches [Podcast]
New York Artist Spends $65,000 on Art To Support Struggling Artists During Pandemic [Interview]
Majestic Dogs Photographed in Gorgeous Natural Landscapes Just Like Travel Influencers
Photographer Captures ISS Passing Between Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Help Us Support Public Art Classrooms in Need by Contributing to ‘Donors Choose’
Black Mothers Act Out Their Fears of Holding Limp Bodies of Their Sons in the U.S.
Mysterious 70-Year-Old Photographs Have Sparked a Worldwide Search
Empowering 8-Year-Old Writes Books To Encourage Kids To Read
Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met
Two Tenants Received Children’s Santa Letters So They’ve Been Answering Them the Last 10 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.