ArtCurious and Top Artist Dissect Important Moments in Art History [Podcast]

The next season of the Top Artist podcast starts on August 4, but while you wait for the new season to arrive, we have some special episodes in store, in which we were lucky enough to chat with our friend Jennifer Dasal from the ArtCurious podcast. Since season two of Top Artist is all about artists who make an impact, we wanted to take a look at some major moments in art history that made a splash. The result is not one, but two special episodes where Jessica Stewart (our resident art historian and one of the hosts of Top Artist) and Jennifer Dasal (curator, creator, and host of ArtCurious) break down significant moments in the history of art.

In this first episode, they'll chat about everything from a surprising social justice painting from Norman Rockwell to how an early 20th-century photographer helped stop child labor thanks to his work. Of course, they can't help but mention Pablo Picasso and his powerhouse painting Les Demoiselles d'Avignon, which turned the art world on its head. Lastly, they'll break down the significance of 17th-century painter Artemisia Gentileschi and her groundbreaking work as a female artist in the Baroque period.

Once you get your fill of art, make sure you go over and subscribe to the ArtCurious podcast, as Jessica and Jennifer will continue the discussion with four new moments of art history greatness on August 9. During that episode, they'll chat about everything from photojournalist Gordon Parks, LIFE's first Black staff photographer, to Frida Kahlo's game-changing paintings.

So what are you waiting for? You can listen to the full episode below or on the Top Artist website. Or, subscribe using your favorite podcast app and never miss an episode. And, if you want even more content from our show, sign up for our newsletter or follow us on Instagram.

Love art history? You won't want to miss this special episode of Top Artist in collaboration with ArtCurious.

We chat about everything from Norman Rockwell's social justice art to one of Picasso's most famous paintings.

Listen to a preview as we discuss the work of 17th-century female painter, Artemisia Gentileschi.

