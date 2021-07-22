Home / Infographic

5 Trailblazing Black Women in History [Infographic]

By Arnesia Young on July 22, 2021
Trailblazing Black Women In History

The world wouldn’t be the place it is today without the sacrifices of those who have come before us. And, especially within BIPOC communities, it is important to look to and honor those who have paved the way for a better tomorrow. There is a long list of inspiring individuals to choose from; however, many of them are relegated to the sidelines in favor of more widely known and celebrated figures. This fact is glaringly apparent when it comes to women—most notably in the case of women of color. Therefore, it is that much more important to lift up their stories.

Though the list could go on, we’ve gathered the stories of five trailblazing Black women in history who took risks, persevered, and made their mark on history. My Modern Met has put together an easy-to-share infographic to introduce you to their impressive legacies and spread the word about these inspiring women.

Here are 5 incredible Black women in history that everyone should know about. Learn more about them in the infographic below.

Trailblazing Black Women in History

To learn even more about these inspiring Black women from history, read My Modern Met's full article.

 

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
